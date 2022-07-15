How to Watch 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event Final Table Live Without Cable

It’s nearly time to shuffle up and deal at the final table of the 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event. The $10,000 entry tournament is down to a surprising 10 players — one more than normal — and will begin playing down to a world champion on Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m. ET on PokerGo. The final table is expected to run for two days, with action picking up on Saturday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Don’t miss a single hand of the historic final table with a subscription to PokerGo.

How to Watch the 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event Final Table

When: Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m. ET and Saturday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m. ET and Saturday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. ET TV: PokerGo

About 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event Final Table

After starting Wednesday night’s session with three tables, the remaining players battled for over 18 hours before tournament officials ended play for the day resulting in an uncustomary 10-player final table. Normally, the honor is bestowed upon the last nine players remaining in the tournament, but given the marathon session on Wednesday, the WSOP made an exception.

The plan is to play from the starting 10 players down to four on Friday, and then from four to a champion on Saturday; however, obviously, all plans are subject to change. The action will be broadcast on PokerGo on a 30-minute delay due to Nevada gaming regulations.

Starting with 8,663 entrants, this year’s main event boasts the second largest field in WSOP history. The tournament’s prize pool totals $80,782,475 with the eventual winner taking home an even $10 million; everyone finishing eighth or better is guaranteed at least seven figures.

Longtime WSOP commentators and Poker Hall of Fame finalists Lon McEachern and Norman Chad will be on the call joined by 2022 WSOP Tag Team No-Limit Hold’em runner-up Jamie Kerstetter. Following the main event, there will be one more event in the 2022 World Series of Poker to air on PokerGo. The Tournament of Champions will welcome all 2022 Bracelet and Circuit Ring winners for a freeroll no-limit hold’em tournmanet to see who is the best of the best. The final table of that event will air on Wednesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

Remaining Players

Chip Position Player Chip Count 1 Espen Jorstad 83,200,000 2 Matthew Su 83,200,000 3 Matija Dobric 68,650,000 4 Aaron Duczak 56,000,000 5 John Eames 54,950,000 6 Adrian Attenborough 50,800,000 7 Michael Duek 49,775,000 8 Jeffrey Farnes 35,350,000 9 Asher Conniff 24,400,000 10 Philippe Souki 13,500,000

Remaining 2022 World Series of Poker Schedule on PokerGo

Date Event Start Times TBA Friday, July 15 $10,000 Main Event Final Table Day 1 Saturday, July 16 $10,000 Main Event Final Table Day 2 Wednesday, July 20 WSOP Tournament of Champions