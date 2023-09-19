How to Watch 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Season Live Without Cable

Fans of European soccer, this one is for you! The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 12:45 p.m. ET on Paramount+. The league pulls in teams from the top level of competition in each participating European country, making it one of the most prestigious soccer tournaments in the entire world. Seventy-eight teams will participate this year, but only one will be crowned champion. You can watch each and every game of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League with a Get 30 Days Free of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch 2023-24 UEFA Champions League

About 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Season

Fifty-three of the 55 UEFA member associations will send teams to the Champions League this year. The only exceptions will be Lichtenstein, which does not organize any domestic soccer leagues, and Russia, which is banned from the competition thanks to its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Live pre- and post-match coverage, along with halftime duties will be handled once again by the “UEFA Champions League Today” crew, consisting of host Kate Abdo and analysts Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards. Schmeichel, Guillem Balagué, and Anita Jones will handle on-site reporting throughout the season.

Fans can also find UEFA Champions League analysis and coverage on Golazo Network, the free soccer streaming channel available with a subscription to Paramount+ or Pluto TV. Nico Cantor hosts “The Golazo Show” on the network, a whip-around style program that shows every goal from every Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League match. Golazo Network also offers studio programming like “Morning Footy,” “Box 2 Box” and its newest show “Kickin’ It,” which debuts Sept. 20. Select games in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League season will appear simultaneously on CBS Sports Network.

What Is the Schedule for the First Two Days of 2023-24 UEFA Champions League?

Date Time Matchup Platform Tuesday, Sept. 19 12:45 p.m. AC Milan vs. Newcastle Paramount+ 12:45 p.m. Young Boys vs. RB Leipzig Paramount+ 3 p.m. PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund Paramount+ 3 p.m. Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Porto Paramount+ 3 p.m. Manchester City vs. Crvena zvezda Paramount+ 3 p.m. Feyenoord vs. Celtic Paramount+ 3 p.m. Barcelona vs. Antwerp Paramount+ 3 p.m. Lazio vs. Atlético Madrid Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network Wednesday, Sept. 20 12:45 PM Real Madrid vs. Union Berlin Paramount+ 12:45 p.m. Galatasaray vs. Copenhagen Paramount+ 3 p.m. Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United Paramount+ 3 p.m. Benfica vs. RB Salzburg Paramount+ 3 p.m. Braga vs. Napoli Paramount+ 3 p.m. Arsenal vs. PSV Paramount+ 3 p.m. Sevilla vs. Lens Paramount+ 3 p.m. Real Sociedad vs. Inter Milan Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network

Can You Stream 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Season for Free?

Not the entire season, but certainly part of it! New users who sign up for Paramount+ and use promo code Lioness can get a 30-day free trial of Paramount+.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Season on Paramount+?

