How to Watch 2023 A Capitol Fourth Live Online Without Cable

Happy birthday, America! To celebrate the birth of the United States, PBS ’s “A Capitol Fourth” returns to airwaves at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 4. The show hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro will feature live musical acts, tributes to members of the armed forces, and even a special Independence Day message from astronauts on the International Space Station! You can watch PBS with a subscription to YouTube TV .

About 2023 A Capitol Fourth

The 2023 edition of “A Capitol Fourth” will be hosted by “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro, who will be tasked with giving America its birthday bash. Ribeiro will lead a star-studded lineup of performers in a patriotic panoply, including:

- Chicago: the classic rock group that’s brought home multiple Grammy Awards;

- Boyz II Men: The Grammy-winning, best-selling R&B group in American history

- Belinda Carlisle: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist, and co-founder/lead vocalist of the Go-Go’s

- Babyface: Winner of 12 Grammys, recording artist, songwriter, and producer

- Maddie & Tae: multi-platinum country-singing duo and CMT Award-winning artists

- Charles Esten: Songwriter, actor, and star of global hit series “Outer Banks” and “Nashville”

- “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical”: The Broadway cast starring Will Swenson and Robyn Hurder

- Ruthie Anne Miles: Tony Award-winning Broadway lead actress of “The King and I,” she is now starring in her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway revival of “Sweeny Todd”

- The National Symphony Orchestra: Under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly

- Adrienne Warren: The Tony-winning actress will pay tribute to Tina Turner, who she played in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

What devices can you use to stream 2023 A Capitol Fourth?

You can watch PBS on YouTube TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 A Capitol Fourth Trailer