How to Watch 2023 A Capitol Fourth Live Online Without Cable
Happy birthday, America! To celebrate the birth of the United States, PBS’s “A Capitol Fourth” returns to airwaves at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 4. The show hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro will feature live musical acts, tributes to members of the armed forces, and even a special Independence Day message from astronauts on the International Space Station! You can watch PBS with a subscription to YouTube TV.
About 2023 A Capitol Fourth
The 2023 edition of “A Capitol Fourth” will be hosted by “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro, who will be tasked with giving America its birthday bash. Ribeiro will lead a star-studded lineup of performers in a patriotic panoply, including:
- Chicago: the classic rock group that’s brought home multiple Grammy Awards;
- Boyz II Men: The Grammy-winning, best-selling R&B group in American history
- Belinda Carlisle: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist, and co-founder/lead vocalist of the Go-Go’s
- Babyface: Winner of 12 Grammys, recording artist, songwriter, and producer
- Maddie & Tae: multi-platinum country-singing duo and CMT Award-winning artists
- Charles Esten: Songwriter, actor, and star of global hit series “Outer Banks” and “Nashville”
- “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical”: The Broadway cast starring Will Swenson and Robyn Hurder
- Ruthie Anne Miles: Tony Award-winning Broadway lead actress of “The King and I,” she is now starring in her Tony-nominated performance in the hit Broadway revival of “Sweeny Todd”
- The National Symphony Orchestra: Under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly
- Adrienne Warren: The Tony-winning actress will pay tribute to Tina Turner, who she played in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”
What devices can you use to stream 2023 A Capitol Fourth?
You can watch PBS on YouTube TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
2023 A Capitol Fourth Trailer
PBS
PBS is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.