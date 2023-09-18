How to Watch 2023 Academy of Country Music Honors Live Online for Free Without Cable

The 2023 Academy of Country Music Honors are the perfect way to keep the Academy of Country Music Awards Show party going, paying tribute to even more stars within the genre. This year’s honors took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 23. This week, country music fans can tune in from home and enjoy an evening jam-packed with performances and special moments. The 16th annual awards show airs on Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox . You can watch Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 Academy of Country Music Honors

Known as “Country Music industry’s favorite night,” the high-energy event has a full slate of special tributes to pay, as well as all-star performances. Throughout the event, see which top names in the country music industry are victorious in this very tight competition.

Some of the hottest country bands and artists will grace the stage. Rising stars and icons alike will make appearances and be recognized for their incredible talents and accomplishments. This year’s Academy of Country Music Honors event is hosted by Carly Pearce for the third consecutive year. She will also take the stage for a fabulous performance.

The 2023 ACM Honors features the following honors categories:

Academy of Country Music’s Special Awards

Songwriter of the Year Award

Artist-Songwriter of the Year Award

Studio Recording Awards

Industry Awards

Some of the already-announced awards and winners include:

ACM Triple Crown Award: Chris Stapleton

ACM Poet’s Awards: Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and K.T. Oslin

ACM International Award: Kane Brown

ACM Icon Award: Tim McGraw

