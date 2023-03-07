 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Without Cable

David Satin

Once the calendar turns to March, college basketball fans lose themselves in a yearly ritual of filling out brackets and combing the odds to see if their favorite squad has what it takes to make it all the way to the Final Four. But before March Madness can begin, each conference must determine which teams will head to the dance. The 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball tournament begins on Tuesday, March 7 on the ESPN family of networks, with a trip to the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament on the line. You can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament

About 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament

After capturing its first ACC regular-season championship since the 2012-13 season, Miami (24-6, 15-5 ACC) claimed the tournament’s No. 1 seed as well as a double-bye into the Thursday quarterfinals. Virginia (23-6, 15-5) shared the ACC regular-season crown and notched the No. 2 seed in the tournament, with the Hurricanes earning the tiebreaker for the top seed based on their 66-64 victory over UVa on Dec. 20 in Coral Gables, Fla.

No. 3 seed Clemson (22-9, 14-6) and No. 4 Duke (23-8, 14-6) also claimed double byes and will open tournament play on Thursday. The Tigers notched their best tournament seed since earning the No. 3 seed in 2008.

Check below for a full schedule of the 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, from the opening tip-off to the championship game.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tuesday, March 7 2:00 p.m. Georgia Tech vs. Florida State ACC Network
4:30 p.m. Louisville vs. Boston College ACC Network
7 p.m. Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame ACC Network, Virginia Tech Sports Network
Wednesday, March 8 12:00 p.m. Wake Forest vs. Syracuse ESPN
2:30 p.m. Pitt vs. Florida State/Georgia Tech Winner ESPN
7 p.m. Boston College/Louisville Winner vs. North Carolina ESPN2, ESPNU
9:30 p.m. Virginia Tech/Notre Dame Winner vs. NC State ESPN2, ESPNU
Thursday, March 9 12:00 p.m. Miami vs. Wednesday Noon Winner ESPN, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. Duke vs. Wednesday 2:30 Winner ESPN, ESPN2
7 p.m. Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. Winner ESPN, ESPN2
9:30 p.m. Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner ESPN, ESPN2
Friday, March 10 7 p.m. Thursday Afternoon Winners (Semifinals) ESPN, ESPN2
9:30 p.m. Thursday Evening Winners (Semifinals) ESPN, ESPN2
Saturday, March 11 8:30 p.m. Championship ESPN

How to Stream 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPN--
ESPN2--
ESPNU≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		-
ACC Network≥ $99.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 15 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU and ACC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ACC Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ACC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ACC Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ACC Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Check Out the Top 5 Plays from the 2022-23 ACC Men's Basketball Season

