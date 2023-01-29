How to Watch 2023 AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Online for Free Without Cable

On Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, the 2023 AFC Championship Game will play host to an epic rematch as the third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals will visit the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium just as they did a year ago. Last season, it was Joe Burrow and the Bengals who beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl. Will history repeat itself, or will the home team return to the title game to try and win its second Super Bowl in four years? Watch for free with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+.

How to Watch 2023 AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

About 2023 AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Two of the most talented and exciting quarterbacks will face off in the nightcap of Sunday’s NFL conference championship game doubleheader as Burrow and the Bengals visit one of the most hostile environments in the league. Mahomes and the Chiefs will be looking to avenge last year’s defeat and return to the Super Bowl. However, that could be a bit difficult as Mahomes will be playing through injury.

The Kansas City QB suffered a high ankle sprain during the team’s 27-20 playoff victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars a week ago, but nothing short of amputation is likely to keep Mahomes from the field on Sunday. His presence and performance will be vital to the Chiefs’ ability to return to the Super Bowl as the Bengals have won three straight in the series, all of which came in the 2022 calendar year.

The Bengals opened as 2.5-point underdogs, but Mahomes’ injury put the line into flux. However, now that he has been practicing, the Bengals seem firmly entrenched at +1.5, which is within the standard three points that home teams tend to get for home-field advantage.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 AFC Championship Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs?

Can you watch 2023 AFC Championship Game Between the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs for free?

Where Is the 2023 AFC Championship Game Between the Bengals and Chiefs Being Played?

The game will be played at the venerated GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The weather for the game is expected to be in the low teens with winds gusting up to 15 miles per hour.

Who Are the TV Announcers for the 2023 AFC Championship Game Between the Bengals and Chiefs?

The CBS crew for the game will feature Jim Nantz providing play-by-play Tony Romo as the color commentator. On the sidelines reporting will be Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely. Gene Steratore will serve as the rules analyst.

2023 AFC Championship Preview

