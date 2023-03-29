How to Watch 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament Live Without Cable

It’s sometimes hard to believe that until 2012, the Augusta National Golf Club didn’t even accept women as members. Now, the club is preparing to host the latest edition of its prestigious women’s golf tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. This year’s competition will be held Wednesday, March 29 through Saturday, April 1, on Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock, and will showcase some of the best amateur golf players from across the globe. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

All coverage of the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur will be available to stream on Peacock in addition to linear broadcast options.

About 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur

A field of 72 of the best women’s amateurs from around the world will play two rounds at Champions Retreat before the leading 30 players and ties compete in the final round at Augusta National for the title. Cara Banks will call first and second round action with 2005 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Morgan Pressel, three-time NCAA All-American Paige Mackenzie, and Steve Burkowski.

The star-studded field features 24 of the top 25 players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, including World No. 1 Rose Zhang (Stanford), 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Anna Davis, 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Tsubasa Kajitani, 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur runners-up and LSU teammates Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone, Amari Avery (USC), and Megha Ganne (Stanford).

Coverage of the tournament will be spread across Wednesday, March 29, Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1. Check below for a schedule of broadcasts.

Date Time (ET) Coverage Networks Wednesday, March 29 1:30-3:30 p.m. Golf Channel, Peacock Thursday, March 30 1:30-3:30 p.m. Golf Channel, Peacock Saturday, April 1 12 noon-3:30 p.m. NBC, Peacock

How to Stream 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

