How to Watch 2023 Australian Open Live for Free Without Cable

It may be winter in the United States, but it’s summer down under! Coverage of the 2023 Australian Open begins Sunday, Jan. 15 on ESPN. Live “first ball to last ball” coverage across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will include all matches from all 16 courts, with every match in its entirety streaming live on ESPN+. You can watch coverage of every second of the 2023 Australian Open with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Australian Open

ESPN+ will offer every match of the 2023 Australian Open in its entirety in English. This will cover more than 620 Main Draw matches (Singles, Doubles, Juniors, Wheelchair & Legends), including multiple daily live feeds from all 16 courts. ESPN+ will also feature on-demand replays of every match, so U.S. fans won’t have to worry about waking up at 3:00 a.m. (or earlier) to watch live.

About 2023 Australian Open

There will be stiff competition on both the men’s and women’s sides of the 2023 Australian Open. No. 1 Iga Swiatek is considered the best women’s player of the year by far, not only winning second and third Majors at French Open and U.S. Open but also going on a 37-match winning streak, the longest WTA winning streak in 25 years. No. 2 Ons Jabeur, arguably the second-best women’s player of the year, especially in terms of Majors, where she was the only woman other than Swiatek to reach multiple Major finals.

On the men’s side, 36-year-old No.1 Rafael Nadal makes his 18th appearance at the AO and arrives in Melbourne as the defending champion looking to win a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title. No. 2 Casper Ruud, still only 24, still under the radar, quietly finished 2022 with two Major finals and an ATP Finals runner-up. No. 4 Novak Djokovic is back, after being denied entry to the tournament (and the country) in 2022 thanks to his refusal to abide by Australia’s strict laws concerning COVID vaccination.

Check out a full schedule of every event during the 2023 Australian Open on the ESPN family of networks from Sunday, Jan. 15- Sunday, Jan. 29.

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format Sun, Jan. 15 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN+ First Round – All Courts 7 p.m.– 11 p.m. ESPN First Round 7 p.m. – 9:55 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes First Round (Spanish) 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2 First Round 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+ Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena Mon, Jan. 16 12 – 3 p.m. ESPN2 First Round (Encore) 11:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN2 First Round 11:30 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes First Round (Spanish) 3 a.m.– 7 a.m. ESPN+** Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena Tue, Jan. 17 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN2 Second Round (Encore) 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN+ Second Round – All Courts 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Second Round (Spanish) 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2 Second Round 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+ Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena Wed, Jan. 18 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN2 Second Round (Encore) 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN+ Second Round – All Courts 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2 Second Round 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+ Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena Thu, Jan. 19 12:30 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Second Round (Spanish) 2 p.m.– 5 p.m. ESPN2 Second Round (Encore) 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN+ Second Round – All Courts 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Third Round (Spanish) 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2 Third Round 3 a.m.– 7 a.m. ESPN+ Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena Fri, Jan. 20 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ESPN2 Third Round (Encore) 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN+ Third Round – All Courts 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2 Third Round 3 a.m.– 7 a.m. ESPN+ Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena Sat, Jan. 21 12:30 a.m.– 7 a.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round (Encore) 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. ESPN2 Third Round 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN+ Third Round – All Courts 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2 Round of 16 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Round of 16 (Spanish) 3 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+ Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena Sun, Jan. 22 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 Round of 16 (Encore) 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ABC Highlight Show 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2 Round of 16 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. ESPN+ Round of 16 – All Courts 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Round of 16 (Spanish) 3 a.m.– 7 a.m. ESPN+ Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena Mon, Jan. 23





2 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN2 Round of 16 (Encore) 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals (Spanish) 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Tue, Jan. 24 3 a.m.– 5:30 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals (Spanish) 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Encore 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals (Spanish) 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN2, ESPN+ Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Wed, Jan. 25 3:30 – 6 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals (Spanish) 2 p.m.– 5 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Encore Thu, Jan. 26 3:25 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Women’s Semifinals (Spanish) 3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Women’s Semifinals 2 p.m.– 5 p.m. ESPN2 Women’s Semifinals Encore 10 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Semifinals Pre-Show 10:25 p.m. – 2 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinal #1 (Spanish) 10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Semifinal #1 Fri, Jan. 27 3:25 a.m. – 7 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinal #2 (Spanish) 3:30 a.m.– 6 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Semifinal #2 2 p.m.– 5 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Semifinals Encore Sat, Jan. 28 3 a.m.– 3:30 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 3:30 a.m.– 5:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Women’s Championship 3:30 – 6 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN2 Women’s Championship Encore Sun, Jan. 29 3 a.m.– 3:30 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 3:30 a.m.– 6:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Championship 3:30 a.m.– 7:30 a.m. ESPN+, ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship (Spanish) 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship Encore 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. ABC Highlight Show 8- p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Championship Encore 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship Encore

How to Stream 2023 Australian Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Australian Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

