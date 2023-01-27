How to Watch The 2023 Australian Open Women’s Finals Live Online Without Cable

About The 2023 Australian Open Women's Finals

The Australian Open women’s finals will be decided early on Saturday morning from Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena beginning at 3:30 a.m. ET as No 5.-seeded Aryna Sabalenka looks to win her first Grand Slam title as she takes on No. 22 Elena Rybakina on the blue Australian Open court.

With her berth in the AO finals, the rising Belarusian star became the fourth consecutive first-time major finalist at the tournament since 2020. She will take on Rybakina who will become the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach the tour’s top 10. If she wins the Australian Open final, she will become the youngest player to claim the titles at both Wimbledon and the AO since Maria Sharapova accomplished the feat in 2008.

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event/Format Saturday, Jan. 28 3 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Pre-Show (Spanish) 3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Women’s Championship: Rybakina vs. Sabalenka 3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship: Rybakina vs. Sabalenka (Spanish) 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ESPN+ Men’s Doubles Championship: Hijikata and Kubler vs.Nys and Zielinski 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ESPN2 Women’s Championship: Rybakina vs. Sabalenka (Encore) 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. ESPN+ Women’s Doubles Championship: Krejcikova and Siniakova vs. Aoyama and Shibahara

What devices can you use to stream The 2023 Australian Open Women's Finals?

You can watch ESPN on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

When are the 2023 Australian Open women’s finals?

No. 22 Elena Rybakina vs. No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 3:30 a.m. ET

What will the weather be like for the 2023 Australian Open women’s final?

The temperature when the match begins will be in the upper 70s and will dip down to around 73° as the sun goes down. However, it will be cloudy throughout the match.

ESPN has announced the Australian Open 2023 commentators for the women’s championship match. Chris Fowler will provide play-by-play alongside analyst Mary Joe Fernandez. Rennae Stubbs will be courtside reporting.

