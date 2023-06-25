How to Watch 2023 BET Awards Live Online for Free Without Cable

Once again, it’s time to celebrate last year’s biggest names and greatest achievements in Black culture. The 2023 BET Awards are a fun and upbeat party to recognize immense talent. Though the awards show is at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, viewers at home can tune in and be a part of the action. Prepare for incredible performances and much more excitement as BET honors the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop. The 2023 BET Awards air live on BET on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch BET with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 BET Awards

There’s a packed schedule for the 2023 BET Awards with special performances, tributes, and of course, awards presentations. The categories include movies, musical groups, male and female artists, actors, actresses, music videos, and many others. Tune in to see which nominees are victorious in each category.

During the show, Patti LaBelle will perform a Tina Turner tribute. Busta Rhymes will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as a tribute performance.

Throughout the 2023 BET Awards, many talented Black artists will take the stage to perform. The star-studded lineup features some of the hottest artists today and other favorites from over the years. Some of the performers include 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo. Coco Jones, GloRilla, Doechii, and Lil Uzi Vert are also rounding out the lineup.

You can find a full list of nominees here.

2023 BET Awards Trailer