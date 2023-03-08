How to Watch 2023 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Without Cable

March is here, which means every major athletic conference is gearing up to hold its season-ending men’s basketball tournaments. The Big East holds some of the biggest teams in the country, and its conference tournament begins Wednesday, March 8 on FS1. The tournament will continue for three days, before the final takes place Saturday, March 11 on FOX. You can watch every second of the 2023 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

The Big East features some of the best-known men’s basketball teams in the United States. From the University of Connecticut and Georgetown to Xavier and Villanova, there are quite a few teams in the conference who have been crowned national champions in the past. Now they’ll square off against each other to determine which team will get an automatic place in the 2023 March Madness Tournament.

FOX Sports, the conference’s television partner, will continue its wall-to-wall coverage with FS1 televising all nine games in the first three days of the Tournament before the FOX broadcast network carries the championship game on Saturday, March 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Check below for a full schedule of Big East tournament games!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wednesday, March 8 3 p.m. St. John’s vs. Butler FS1 5:30 p.m. Seton Hall vs. DePaul FS1 8 p.m. Villanova vs. Georgetown FS1 Thursday, March 9 Noon No 8 seed/No. 9 seed vs. Marquette FS1 2:30 p.m. Providence vs. Connecticut FS1 7 p.m. No. 7 seed/No. 10 seed vs. Xavier FS1 9:30 p.m. No. 6 seed/No. 11 seed vs. Creighton FS1 Friday, March 10 6:30 p.m. TBD FS1 9 p.m. TBD FS1 Saturday, March 11 6:30 p.m. TBD FOX

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

