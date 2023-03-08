How to Watch 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Live For Free Without Cable

The NCAA Men’s Basketball regular season is over, but that only means that the real drama can now begin! The 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament is set to begin Wednesday, March 8 on Big Ten Network and CBS. Fans can also tune in via Paramount+ Premium thanks to the 24/7 live stream of CBS affiliates on the service. Which Big Ten team will nab their conference title and secure an automatic bid to the March Madness tournament? Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM to find out!

How to Watch 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

5-Day Free Trial $99.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

About 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

All 14 Big Ten programs will compete in this year’s tournament, with the winner receiving the Big Ten’s automatic qualification to the NCAA Tournament. Iowa is the defending Big Ten Tournament champion, winning its third tournament title and first in 16 years with a 75-68 victory over Purdue in the 2022 Big Ten championship game.

Big Ten Network will televise the first 10 games of the tournament (first round through quarterfinals), with CBS Sports broadcasting the semifinals and championship game on CBS for the 26th consecutive year. Check below for a full schedule of games, so you don’t miss a second of the action!

How to Stream 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

All Live TV Streaming Services