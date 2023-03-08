 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The NCAA Men’s Basketball regular season is over, but that only means that the real drama can now begin! The 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament is set to begin Wednesday, March 8 on Big Ten Network and CBS. Fans can also tune in via Paramount+ Premium thanks to the 24/7 live stream of CBS affiliates on the service. Which Big Ten team will nab their conference title and secure an automatic bid to the March Madness tournament? Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM to find out!

How to Watch 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

About 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament

All 14 Big Ten programs will compete in this year’s tournament, with the winner receiving the Big Ten’s automatic qualification to the NCAA Tournament. Iowa is the defending Big Ten Tournament champion, winning its third tournament title and first in 16 years with a 75-68 victory over Purdue in the 2022 Big Ten championship game.

Big Ten Network will televise the first 10 games of the tournament (first round through quarterfinals), with CBS Sports broadcasting the semifinals and championship game on CBS for the 26th consecutive year. Check below for a full schedule of games, so you don’t miss a second of the action!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Wednesday, March 8 6:30 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Big Ten Network
25 Minutes After Conclusion of Game 1 Minnesota vs. Nebraska Big Ten Network
Thursday, March 9 Noon Rutgers vs. Michigan Big Ten Network
25 Minutes After Conclusion of Game 3 Ohio State/Wisconsin Winner vs. Iowa Big Ten Network
6:30 p.m. Penn State vs. Illinois Big Ten Network
25 Minutes After Conclusion of Game 5 Minnesota/Nebraska Winner vs. Maryland Big Ten Network
Friday, March 10 Noon Rutgers/Michigan Winner vs. Purdue Big Ten Network
25 Minutes After Conclusion of Game 7 Game 4 Winner vs. Michigan State Big Ten Network
6:30 p.m. Game 5 Winner vs. Northwestern Big Ten Network
25 Minutes After Conclusion of Game 9 Game 6 Winner vs. Indiana Big Ten Network
Saturday, March 11 1:00 p.m. Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner CBS, Paramount+ Premium
25 Minutes After Conclusion of Game 10 Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner CBS, Paramount+ Premium
Sunday, March 12 3:30 p.m. Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner CBS, Paramount+ Premium

How to Stream 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Paramount Plus.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$4.99
Big Ten Network≥ $99.99--^
$11		-
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Big Ten Network and CBS + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network and CBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Big Ten Network and CBS + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network and CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

Preview the 2023 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

