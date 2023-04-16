How to Watch 2023 Boston Marathon Live For Free Without Cable

One of the most recognized sporting events in America is returning to airwaves this weekend, as ESPN gears up to present coverage of the 2023 Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17. It’s the 127th running of this prestigious race, which draws competitors from all across the world. The race will air on ESPN Deportes in Spanish for the first time this year. You can watch national coverage of the 2023 Boston Marathon with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Boston Marathon

About 2023 Boston Marathon

This year’s race field includes 30,000 entrants from 122 countries and all 50 U.S. states. The race is particularly significant in 2023, as it commemorates the 10th anniversary of the tragic events surrounding the 2013 Boston Marathon, with the anniversary to be recognized by race organizers. Runners will weave through the 26 miles of streets and corridors for the 127th time since the race first began in 1897.

Reporting from the finish line photo bridge, John Anderson will call the race with analysis by former professional American middle-distance runner and 2004 Olympian, Carrie Tollefson, and Meb Keflezighi, former professional American long-distance runner, four-time Olympian, 2014 Boston Marathon champion and 2004 Olympic Marathon silver medalist for Team USA.

Working at the finish line, Sage Steele will provide up-to-the-minute coverage and exclusive interviews with competitors as they complete their race. She will be joined by race analyst Amanda McGrory, Paralympic medalist and Boston Marathon wheelchair division podium finisher, and WCVB sports anchor Duke Castiglione.

How to Stream 2023 Boston Marathon on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Boston Marathon using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services