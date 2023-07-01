How to Watch 2023 Christmas in July Movies from Hallmark, Great American Family, Free Streaming Services

We might be getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, but for many people, that is the perfect excuse to put on a comfy sweater and curl up with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy some holiday-themed romance, just not the kind you do with cookouts and fireworks. As the calendar turns from June to July, a number of cable and streaming outlets are hauling out the holly and celebrating Christmas in July.

If getting into the second half of the year means that you are already turning your attention to the year-end holidays, we here at The Streamable will run you through some of the best ways to get into the spirit with the familiar, low-stakes feeling of the very specific brand of holiday rom-coms.

What Holiday Movies Will Hallmark Channel Air During Christmas in July 2023?

For many people, when they think of this particular brand of light-hearted fare, they immediately associate it with the Hallmark Channel. For decades, the cable network has been the gold standard of feel-good romances, and this July, Hallmark is debuting two new original holiday films. The first, “A Royal Christmas Crush,” will premiere on Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET, while “Take Me Back for Christmas” debuts the following week on July 15 at 8 p.m.

But that’s not all, throughout the entire month, the channel will be airing non-stop holiday movies from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET (and sometimes longer over the weekends), starting off with a fan-favorite marathon on July 1 and running through July 4. These movies were selected by Hallmark viewers and they can also help program weekdays throughout the month as well by voting in a poll on the Hallmark Movie Checklist app launching every Monday.

Check out the schedule of Hallmark Christmas in July movies available as of June 30:

Fan-Favorite Fourth of July Marathon | All times Eastern

Preview the Fan-Favorite Marathon:

Saturday, July 1 10 a.m.: “Christmas at the Plaza”

“Christmas at the Plaza” 12 noon: “My Christmas Family Tree”

“My Christmas Family Tree” 2 p.m.: “The Nine Lives of Christmas”

“The Nine Lives of Christmas” 4 p.m.: “The Sweetest Christmas”

“The Sweetest Christmas” 6 p.m.: “My Southern Family Christmas”

“My Southern Family Christmas” 8 p.m.: “Three Wise Men and a Baby”

“Three Wise Men and a Baby” 10 p.m.: “My Grown-Up Christmas List” Sunday, July 2 10 a.m.: “Christmas with the Darlings”

“Christmas with the Darlings” 12 noon: “Christmas Waltz”

“Christmas Waltz” 2 p.m.: “‘Tis the Season to be Merry”

“‘Tis the Season to be Merry” 4 p.m.: “An Unexpected Christmas”

“An Unexpected Christmas” 6 p.m.: “Christmas by Starlight”

“Christmas by Starlight” 8 p.m.: “Haul Out the Holly”

“Haul Out the Holly” 10 p.m.: “Christmas Made to Order”

Monday, July 3 10 a.m.: “Check Inn to Christmas”

“Check Inn to Christmas” 12 noon: “Inventing the Christmas Prince”

“Inventing the Christmas Prince” 2 p.m.: “‘A Kiss Before Christmas”

“‘A Kiss Before Christmas” 4 p.m.: “The Holiday Sitter”

“The Holiday Sitter” 6 p.m.: “Christmas in Tahoe”

“Christmas in Tahoe” 8 p.m.: “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” Tuesday, July 4 10 a.m.: “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater”

“Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” 12 noon: “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen”

“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” 2 p.m.: “‘We Wish You a Married Christmas”

“‘We Wish You a Married Christmas” 4 p.m.: “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” 6 p.m.: “Noel Next Door”

“Noel Next Door” 8 p.m.: “A Cozy Christmas Inn”

A Royal Movie Marathon | All times Eastern

Saturday, July 8

12 noon: “One Royal Holiday”

“One Royal Holiday” 2 p.m.: “The Royal Nanny”

“The Royal Nanny” 4 p.m.: “A Royal Christmas”

“A Royal Christmas” 6 p.m.: “Crown for Christmas”

“Crown for Christmas” 8 p.m.: “A Royal Christmas Crush” (all-new premiere)

“A Royal Christmas Crush” (all-new premiere) 10 p.m.: “A Royal Queens Christmas”

Watch a Preview of ‘A Roayl Christmas Crush’:

Destination Movie Marathon | All times Eastern

Saturday, July 15

10 a.m.: “A Cozy Christmas Inn”

“A Cozy Christmas Inn” 12 noon: “Next Stop, Christmas”

“Next Stop, Christmas” 2 p.m.: “Christmas in Tahoe”

“Christmas in Tahoe” 4 p.m.: “Cross Country Christmas”

“Cross Country Christmas” 6 p.m.: “An Unexpected Christmas”

“An Unexpected Christmas” 8 p.m.: “Take Me Back for Christmas” (all-new premiere)

“Take Me Back for Christmas” (all-new premiere) 10 p.m.: “Christmas at Castle Hart”

Check out a Sneak Peek of ‘Take Me Back for Christmas’:

2022 Holiday Movie Marathon | All times Eastern

Saturday, July 22

10 a.m.: “Noel Next Door”

“Noel Next Door” 12 noon: “When I Think of Christmas”

“When I Think of Christmas” 2 p.m.: “A Fabled Holiday”

“A Fabled Holiday” 4 p.m.: “Christmas Class Reunion”

“Christmas Class Reunion” 6 p.m.: “Long Lost Christmas”

“Long Lost Christmas” 8 p.m.: “Haul Out the Holly”

“Haul Out the Holly” 10 p.m.: “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe”

What Hallmark Original Films Will Debut During Christmas in July 2023?

“A Royal Christmas Crush” is set to debut on Saturday, July 8 and stars Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar. In the movie, Ava accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince himself.

The second original Hallmark movie premiering this month is “Take Me Back for Christmas.” The film stars Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier and will air on Saturday, July 15. A Christmas wish gives Renee (Lengies) the successful life she’d always dreamed of. This new reality is perfect, except for one thing… she is no longer married to her husband Aaron (Sevier). Now, Renee must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve.

What Holiday Movies Will Great American Family Air During Christmas in July 2023?

Launched in September 2021, Great American Family dove right into the holiday rom-com game. Since launching that holiday season, Great American Christmas has increased its output of original films, and in 2023, the channel will premiere 21 original titles. Founded by Hallmark’s former CEO Bill Abbott, Great American Family aims to present family-friendly fare without featuring LGBTQIA+ storylines that it believes to be offensive.

The channel will premiere one original film in July. “A Belgium Chocolate Christmas” will debut on the channel on Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The complete schedule for the month has not yet been released, but Great American Family has provided the first week and a half of holiday films airing around the clock.

Check out the schedule of Great American Family Christmas in July movies available as of June 30:

Saturday, July 1 12 midnight: “A Brush with Christmas”

“A Brush with Christmas” 2 a.m.: “Christmas Sweethearts”

“Christmas Sweethearts” 4 a.m. “Merry Kissmas”

“Merry Kissmas” 6 a.m.: “I’m Glad It’s Christmas”

“I’m Glad It’s Christmas” 8 a.m.: “Christmas in Pine Valley”

“Christmas in Pine Valley” 10 a.m.: “My Favorite Christmas Tree”

“My Favorite Christmas Tree” 12 noon: “Aisle Be Home for Christmas”

“Aisle Be Home for Christmas” 2 p.m.: “A Kindhearted Christmas”

“A Kindhearted Christmas” 4 p.m.: “Much Ado About Christmas (aka A Hot Cocoa Christmas)”

“Much Ado About Christmas (aka A Hot Cocoa Christmas)” 6 p.m.: “Catering Christmas”

“Catering Christmas” 8 p.m.: “Destined at Christmas”

“Destined at Christmas” 10 p.m.: “Christmas at the Drive-In” Sunday, July 2, 2023 12 midnight: “Christmas on Candy Cane Lane”

“Christmas on Candy Cane Lane” 2 a.m.: “A Match Made at Christmas”

“A Match Made at Christmas” 4 a.m. “Christmas Time Is Here”

“Christmas Time Is Here” 6 a.m.: “The Art of Christmas”

“The Art of Christmas” 8 a.m.: “Love at the Christmas Contest”

“Love at the Christmas Contest” 10 a.m.: “Joy for Christmas”

“Joy for Christmas” 12 noon: “A Royal Christmas on Ice”

“A Royal Christmas on Ice” 2 p.m.: “A Lot Like Christmas”

“A Lot Like Christmas” 4 p.m.: “A Christmas… Present”

“A Christmas… Present” 6 p.m.: “Jingle Bell Princess”

“Jingle Bell Princess” 8 p.m.: “A Christmas Miracle for Daisy”

“A Christmas Miracle for Daisy” 10 p.m.: “Royally Wrapped for Christmas”

Monday, July 3, 2023 12 midnight: “Christmas Angel (2009)”

“Christmas Angel (2009)” 2 a.m.: “A Cinderella Christmas”

“A Cinderella Christmas” 4 a.m. “Christmas Lovers Anonymous”

“Christmas Lovers Anonymous” 6 a.m.: “Angel Falls Christmas”

“Angel Falls Christmas” 8 a.m.: “The Great Christmas Switch”

“The Great Christmas Switch” 10 a.m.: “The Spruces and the Pines”

“The Spruces and the Pines” 12 noon: “Christmas at the Drive-In”

“Christmas at the Drive-In” 2 p.m.: “Merry Kissmas”

“Merry Kissmas” 4 p.m.: “I’m Glad It’s Christmas”

“I’m Glad It’s Christmas” 6 p.m.: “A Brush with Christmas”

“A Brush with Christmas” 8 p.m.: “My Favorite Christmas Tree”

“My Favorite Christmas Tree” 10 p.m.: “Much Ado About Christmas (aka A Hot Cocoa Christmas)” Tuesday, July 4, 2023 12 midnight: “A Christmas Star”

“A Christmas Star” 2 a.m.: “Love at the Christmas Contest”

“Love at the Christmas Contest” 4 a.m. “A Christmas Wish in Hudson”

“A Christmas Wish in Hudson” 6 a.m.: “Mrs. Miracle (2009)”

“Mrs. Miracle (2009)” 8 a.m.: “Call Me Mrs. Miracle (2010)”

“Call Me Mrs. Miracle (2010)” 10 a.m.: “The Art of Christmas”

“The Art of Christmas” 12 noon: “Royally Wrapped for Christmas”

“Royally Wrapped for Christmas” 2 p.m.: “Christmas Sweethearts”

“Christmas Sweethearts” 4 p.m.: “Crown Prince of Christmas”

“Crown Prince of Christmas” 6 p.m.: “Aisle Be Home for Christmas”

“Aisle Be Home for Christmas” 8 p.m.: “A Merry Christmas Wish”

“A Merry Christmas Wish” 10 p.m.: “B&B Merry”

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 12 midnight: “A Kindhearted Christmas”

“A Kindhearted Christmas” 2 a.m.: “Christmas Crush”

“Christmas Crush” 4 a.m. “A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale”

“A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale” 6 a.m.: “The Christmas Calendar”

“The Christmas Calendar” 8 a.m.: “Christmas Is You”

“Christmas Is You” 10 a.m.: “Snowmance”

“Snowmance” 12 noon: “A Christmas… Present”

“A Christmas… Present” 2 p.m.: “Christmas Time Is Here”

“Christmas Time Is Here” 4 p.m.: “A Match Made at Christmas”

“A Match Made at Christmas” 6 p.m.: “A Royal Christmas on Ice”

“A Royal Christmas on Ice” 8 p.m.: “Jingle Bell Princess”

“Jingle Bell Princess” 10 p.m.: “Destined at Christmas” Thursday, July 6, 2023 12 midnight: “Christmas in Pine Valley”

“Christmas in Pine Valley” 2 a.m.: “Christmas at the Drive-In”

“Christmas at the Drive-In” 4 a.m. “A Brush with Christmas”

“A Brush with Christmas” 6 a.m.: “Christmas Angel (2009)”

“Christmas Angel (2009)” 8 a.m.: “Love at the Christmas Contest”

“Love at the Christmas Contest” 10 a.m.: “A Kindhearted Christmas”

“A Kindhearted Christmas” 12 noon: “Much Ado About Christmas”

“Much Ado About Christmas” 2 p.m.: “My Favorite Christmas Tree”

“My Favorite Christmas Tree” 4 p.m.: “Royally Wrapped for Christmas”

“Royally Wrapped for Christmas” 6 p.m.: “The Art of Christmas”

“The Art of Christmas” 8 p.m.: “Catering Christmas”

“Catering Christmas” 10 p.m.: “Mrs. Miracle (2009)”

Friday, July 7, 2023 12 midnight: “Joy for Christmas”

“Joy for Christmas” 2 a.m.: “A Puppy for Christmas”

“A Puppy for Christmas” 4 a.m. “The Christmas Swap”

“The Christmas Swap” 6 a.m.: “Christmas Crush”

“Christmas Crush” 8 a.m.: “A Cinderella Christmas”

“A Cinderella Christmas” 10 a.m.: “Christmas Lovers Anonymous”

“Christmas Lovers Anonymous” 12 noon: “A Royal Christmas on Ice”

“A Royal Christmas on Ice” 2 p.m.: “Christmas in Pine Valley”

“Christmas in Pine Valley” 4 p.m.: “A Lot Like Christmas”

“A Lot Like Christmas” 6 p.m.: “A Christmas… Present”

“A Christmas… Present” 8 p.m.: “Christmas on Candy Cane Lane”

“Christmas on Candy Cane Lane” 10 p.m.: “Call Me Mrs. Miracle (2010)” Saturday, July 8, 2023 12 midnight: “I’m Glad It’s Christmas”

“I’m Glad It’s Christmas” 2 a.m.: “The Christmas Calendar”

“The Christmas Calendar” 4 a.m. “Snowmance”

“Snowmance” 6 a.m.: “A Christmas Star”

“A Christmas Star” 8 a.m.: “Christmas Sweethearts”

“Christmas Sweethearts” 10 a.m.: “Royally Wrapped for Christmas”

“Royally Wrapped for Christmas” 12 noon: “A Merry Christmas Wish”

“A Merry Christmas Wish” 2 p.m.: “Jingle Bell Princess”

“Jingle Bell Princess” 4 p.m.: “A Christmas Miracle for Daisy”

“A Christmas Miracle for Daisy” 6 p.m.: “B&B Merry”

“B&B Merry” 8 p.m.: “A Belgium Chocolate Christmas” (all-new premiere)

“A Belgium Chocolate Christmas” (all-new premiere) 10 p.m.: “Catering Christmas”

Sunday, July 9, 2023 12 midnight: “Much Ado About Christmas”

“Much Ado About Christmas” 2 a.m.: “Christmas Angel (2009)”

“Christmas Angel (2009)” 4 a.m. “The Great Christmas Switch”

“The Great Christmas Switch” 6 a.m.: “A Christmas Star”

“A Christmas Star” 8 a.m.: “Joy for Christmas”

“Joy for Christmas” 10 a.m.: “A Belgian Chocolate Christmas”

“A Belgian Chocolate Christmas” 12 noon: “A Match Made at Christmas”

“A Match Made at Christmas” 2 p.m.: “A Christmas… Present”

“A Christmas… Present” 4 p.m.: “A Kindhearted Christmas”

“A Kindhearted Christmas” 6 p.m.: “A Belgian Chocolate Christmas”

“A Belgian Chocolate Christmas” 8 p.m.: “Crown Prince of Christmas”

“Crown Prince of Christmas” 10 p.m.: “Christmas on Candy Cane Lane” Monday, July 10, 2023 12 midnight: “Destined at Christmas”

“Destined at Christmas” 2 a.m.: “The Spruces and the Pines”

“The Spruces and the Pines” 4 a.m. “Christmas Is You”

“Christmas Is You” 6 a.m.: “Christmas Lovers Anonymous”

“Christmas Lovers Anonymous” 8 a.m.: “A Merry Christmas Wish”

“A Merry Christmas Wish” 10 a.m.: “Jingle Bell Princess”

“Jingle Bell Princess” 12 noon: “The Art of Christmas”

“The Art of Christmas” 2 p.m.: “Royally Wrapped for Christmas”

“Royally Wrapped for Christmas” 4 p.m.: “Much Ado About Christmas”

What Great American Family Original Films Will Debut During Christmas in July 2023?

Great American Family’s lone original holiday movie this month with premiere on Saturday, July 8. Starring Jaclyn Hales, Zane Stephens, Maria Pinsent, Sarah Pribis, and Andrew Rogers, “A Belgium Chocolate Christmas” follows a photographer who takes her best friend’s place at a Belgian culinary school during the holidays and connects with the chocolatier leading the class. As romance begins to bloom, the only problem is a case of mistaken identity.

Check out the trailer for ‘A Belgium Chocolate Christmas’:

What Holiday Movies Will Samsung TV Plus Air During Christmas in July 2023?

When it comes to out-of-season romance movies, cable is not the only game in town. Samsung smart TV’s free streaming hub Samsung TV Plus has a full slate of movies running 24/7 throughout the entire month on the Holiday Movies Channel.

Check out the holiday movies available on Samsung TV Plus in July as of June 30:

“The Tree that Saved Christmas” starring Lacey Chabert

“The Songs of Mistletoe” starring Roma Downey

“A Christmas Cruise” starring Vivica A. Fox

“Angels in the Snow” starring Kristy Swanson

“An En Vogue Christmas” starring Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron, Rhona Bennett of En Vogue, David Alan Grier

“A Holiday for Love” starring Michelle Trachtenberg

“Christmas Comes Home” starring Billy Ray Cyrus

“A Dogwalker’s Christmas” starring Jonathan Bennett and Patrick Mu

Samsung TV Plus is a free streaming live TV and on-demand service that is available on select Samsung TV's, mobile devices, and refrigerators.

What Holiday Movies Will RedBox Romance Air During Christmas in July 2023?

If you do not own a Samsung smart TV, but still want to get your fill of Christmas movies for free this July, the Redbox streaming app’s RedBox Romance channel has over 75 rom-coms available to stream and will be airing Christmas and holiday movies 24 hours a day through New Year’s Day. The movies available feature such stars as Henry Winkler, Lacey Chabert, Brooke Burns, Amy Acker, Cindy Busby, Maxwell Caulfield, Kelly LeBrock, and more.

Each month for the remainder of the year will bring a new selection of films to the RedBox Romance

Check out the holiday movies available on RedBox Romance channel beginning in July as of June 30:

- “The Most Wonderful Time of The Year”: A single mother falls for a stranger her father brings home for the holiday season. However, he is unimpressed with her attitude towards Christmas. Starring Brooke Burns and Henry Winkler.

- “The Tree That Saved Christmas”: Struggling writer Annie Logan (Lacey Chabert) is devastated to learn that she won’t be able to go home to the family tree farm in time for Christmas due to the demands of her high-powered boss. But when the tree farm is threatened with closure, Annie bids her life in New York goodbye and rushes home to save the place she has always called home.

- “Country Christmas”: Jeanette Williams is a busy single parent, trying to make the best life for her and her daughter. With no time to follow current celebrity gossip, Jeannette is unaware when a Country superstar retreats to his small town to escape the intrusive paparazzi. A chance meeting between the two have them both letting down their guard and opening their hearts to the possibility of romance. Starring Greyston Holt, Bea Santos, Deana Carter, Greg Vaughan, and Michelle Morgan.

- “Dear Santa”: A young woman who comes from a life of privilege falls for the owner of a soup kitchen after discovering a Dear Santa letter written by his seven-year-old daughter. Starring Amy Acker, David Haydn-Jones, and Emma Duke.

- “A Prince for Christmas”: Prince Duncan of Belmont goes incognito to the U.S. in search of true love to escape an arranged marriage because he doesn’t want to marry the “complete stranger” his royal parents have chosen for him. While in America, he literally bumps into Emma, a waitress at a small-town diner. Together, each of their Christmases suddenly becomes considerably brighter. Starring Viva Bianca, Kirk Barker, Aaron O’Connell, Kelly LeBrock, and Maxwell Caulfield.

- “A Christmas in Royal Fashion”: Kristin Cooper, a talented assistant for a global PR firm, is put in charge of the annual Christmas fashion show. A handsome young royal, Prince Patrick, is sent to be the face of the family-co-sponsored event. Upon his arrival, Patrick meets Kristin and is instantly smitten with her, mistakenly thinking she is her boss, Melanie. While Patrick and Kristin’s relationship grows, she wonders if Patrick would have still fallen for her if he knew she was an assistant and not the boss. Starring Cindy Busby, Diarmaid Murtagh, Adam Levy, Michael Paré, and Galyn Görg.