How to Watch 2023 CMT Music Awards Live Online for Free Without Cable

The night country music fans have been waiting for is finally here! This weekend, the 2023 CMT Music Awards air on CBS , highlighting the top artists and albums of the genre. Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown for the third consecutive year, the evening is filled with performances by the best of the best. The two hosts will also take the stage for one-of-a-kind performances. Don’t miss the exciting awards ceremony, which airs live from Austin, Texas’ Moody Center on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET You can watch CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , Paramount Plus , or YouTube TV .

Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards celebrate the top music within the genre, recognizing the artists’ incredible talents and accomplishments over the past year. The night wouldn’t be complete without Carrie Underwood putting on a show. Both rising stars, including Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, and Kylie Morgan, and longtime greats will be honored at the special event.

This year, Lynyrd Skynyrd will be honored, following the passing of guitarist Gary Rossington, who was the last original group member. 50 years ago, the band made its big debut. At the awards ceremony, Billy Gibbons, Chuck Leavell, Cody Johnson, Paul Rodgers, Slash, and Warren Haynes will take the stage to pay tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd. Joining them are LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd as The Honkettes.

Plenty of other country music icons will be recognized for their amazing abilities, partially thanks to fans’ votes. Lainey Wilson received the most nominations of all of the artists. Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, and Gabby Barrett are also among the most nominated stars.

You can find the full list of nominees here.

Can you watch 2023 CMT Music Awards for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch CBS on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch 2023 CMT Music Awards with a free trial of Fubo or Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 CMT Music Awards?

You can watch CBS on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

In addition to airing on CBS, the 2023 CMT Music Awards are available to stream on Paramount+. Premium subscribers can watch the event live through the CBS affiliate on the streaming service. Essential subscribers have the option to stream it on-demand beginning on Monday, April 3.

2023 CMT Music Awards Trailer