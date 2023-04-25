How to Watch 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals Live Without Cable

North American soccer fans will want to make sure they tune in starting Tuesday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET when the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals begin on FS1. The semis are played in two legs, and each team will have a chance to show off their stuff in front of their home crowd, though they’ll also have to play in front of their opponents’ fans for a game as well. Will your favorite squad make it to the Finals? Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF) to find out!

How to Watch 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals

When: Starts Tuesday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch on FS1.

About 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals

Four teams remain standing in the region’s premier club competition, with each side of the tournament bracket featuring club rivals from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX. For a full schedule of semifinal games, scroll below.

Play-by-play announcer John Strong and match analyst Stu Holden form FOX Sports’ lead soccer commentary team calling both Semifinal matches between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union, while play-by-play announcer Keith Costigan and match analyst Warren Barton call both Semifinal matches between Tigres UANL and Club Leon.

The winner of the tournament qualifies for the FIFA Club World Cup scheduled for later this year and the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where they’ll face the top teams from Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania and South America. The Seattle Sounders made history last year when they became the first ever MLS club to win the CCL in front of a record-breaking home crowd.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tuesday, April 25 10 p.m. Tigres UANL vs. Leion FS1 Wednesday, April 26 9 p.m. Philadelphia vs. LAFC FS1 Tuesday, May 2 10 p.m. Leon vs. Tigres UANL FS1 Wednesday, May 3 10 p.m. LAFC vs. Philadelphia FS1

