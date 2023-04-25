 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
FS1

How to Watch 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals Live Without Cable

David Satin

North American soccer fans will want to make sure they tune in starting Tuesday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET when the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals begin on FS1. The semis are played in two legs, and each team will have a chance to show off their stuff in front of their home crowd, though they’ll also have to play in front of their opponents’ fans for a game as well. Will your favorite squad make it to the Finals? Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF) to find out!

How to Watch 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals

About 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals

Four teams remain standing in the region’s premier club competition, with each side of the tournament bracket featuring club rivals from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX. For a full schedule of semifinal games, scroll below.

Play-by-play announcer John Strong and match analyst Stu Holden form FOX Sports’ lead soccer commentary team calling both Semifinal matches between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union, while play-by-play announcer Keith Costigan and match analyst Warren Barton call both Semifinal matches between Tigres UANL and Club Leon.

The winner of the tournament qualifies for the FIFA Club World Cup scheduled for later this year and the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where they’ll face the top teams from Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania and South America. The Seattle Sounders made history last year when they became the first ever MLS club to win the CCL in front of a record-breaking home crowd.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tuesday, April 25 10 p.m. Tigres UANL vs. Leion FS1
Wednesday, April 26 9 p.m. Philadelphia vs. LAFC FS1
Tuesday, May 2 10 p.m. Leon vs. Tigres UANL FS1
Wednesday, May 3 10 p.m. LAFC vs. Philadelphia FS1

How to Stream 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Semifinals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
FS1--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: FS1 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: FS1 + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of LAFC vs. Vancouver in 2023 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.