How to Watch 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals Live Without Cable

The very best in North American men’s soccer will convene on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada this week, as the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals get underway. Starting Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount+, and CBS Sports Network, the competition will pit the national teams of Canada, Mexico, Panama and the United States against each other. Who will be the winner? You’ll have to watch to find out, which you can do via Paramount+ or a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Only one of the four total CONCACAF Nations League Finals games will air on CBS Sports Network. All four will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Much like the UEFA Nations League, the CONCACAF Nations League is comprised of the national teams from qualifying North American countries.

CBS Sports will provide on-site studio coverage at halftime, between the semifinal matches and following USA-Mexico, led by host Kate Abdo and analysts Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies, Jenny Ruiz and Maurice Edu. The post-match show will also stream on the free CBS Sports Golazo Network channel, available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. A “star cam” following a top player in the USA-Mexico match will also stream on Paramount+ and Golazo Network.

Andrés Cordero will conduct play-by-play and be joined by Edu for USA-Mexico. Adrian Garcia-Marquez (play-by-play) will partner with Davies as match analyst for Panama-Canada. Nico Cantor and Jenny Chiu will provide pitchside reports, and Christina Unkel will serve as rules analyst.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thursday, June 15 7 p.m. Panama vs. Canada Paramount+/CBS Sports Network 10 p.m. USA vs. Mexico Paramount+ Sunday, June 18 6 p.m. Third-Place Match: TBD vs. TBD Paramount+ 8:30 p.m. CONCACAF Nations League Final Paramount+

