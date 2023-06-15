 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals Live Without Cable

David Satin

The very best in North American men’s soccer will convene on Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada this week, as the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals get underway. Starting Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount+, and CBS Sports Network, the competition will pit the national teams of Canada, Mexico, Panama and the United States against each other. Who will be the winner? You’ll have to watch to find out, which you can do via Paramount+ or a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals

Only one of the four total CONCACAF Nations League Finals games will air on CBS Sports Network. All four will be streamed live on Paramount+.

About 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals

Much like the UEFA Nations League, the CONCACAF Nations League is comprised of the national teams from qualifying North American countries.

CBS Sports will provide on-site studio coverage at halftime, between the semifinal matches and following USA-Mexico, led by host Kate Abdo and analysts Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies, Jenny Ruiz and Maurice Edu. The post-match show will also stream on the free CBS Sports Golazo Network channel, available on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. A “star cam” following a top player in the USA-Mexico match will also stream on Paramount+ and Golazo Network.

Andrés Cordero will conduct play-by-play and be joined by Edu for USA-Mexico. Adrian Garcia-Marquez (play-by-play) will partner with Davies as match analyst for Panama-Canada. Nico Cantor and Jenny Chiu will provide pitchside reports, and Christina Unkel will serve as rules analyst.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Thursday, June 15 7 p.m. Panama vs. Canada Paramount+/CBS Sports Network
10 p.m. USA vs. Mexico Paramount+
Sunday, June 18 6 p.m. Third-Place Match: TBD vs. TBD Paramount+
8:30 p.m. CONCACAF Nations League Final Paramount+

How to Stream 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET 50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
CBS Sports Network≥ $109.99---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS Sports Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Promo for 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals

