How to Watch 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Live Online Without Cable

David Satin

The college football season may be over, but that just means that the NFL Draft is just a few months away! One of the key events in the lead-up to the draft process is the East-West Shrine Bowl, an all-star game featuring hand-picked rosters of some of the best college football players in the country. This year’s East-West Shrine Bowl will take place Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. You can watch NFL Network with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

About 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of the last auditions available for some NFL prospects, as they try to raise their draft stock as high as possible. Viewers will have a chance to see some of the biggest names in college football square off against each other in an all-star game almost guaranteed to offer more juice than the comparatively sleepy Pro Bowl.

This year’s rosters will be led by some true blue-chip talent. Interior defensive lineman Kobie Turner of Wake Forest will lead the East team defense, and he’ll have good company. Fellow D-lineman Viliami Fehoko of San Jose State had the fourth-most pressures in the entire nation in 2022.

To be the game-wreckers they’re known for being, however, they’ll have to get past the West’s offensive line, specifically O-lineman Colby Sorsdal of William and Mary. Sordsal allowed zero sacks in the 2022 season, and is one of the most highly regarded offensive line prospects in the upcoming draft.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl?

You can watch NFL Network on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Check out the complete rosters for both teams:

East Offense

NUMBER POSITION NAME SCHOOL
3 QB Tanner Morgan Minnesota
16 QB Aidan O’Connell Purdue
17 QB Tim DeMorat Fordham
27 RB Jordan Mims Fresno State
28 RB Deneric Prince Tulsa
29 RB Tavion Thomas Utah
44 FB Derek Parish Houston
9 WR Jadon Haselwood Arkansas
10 WR Kearis Jackson Georgia
11 WR Nikko Remigio Fresno State
12 WR Jalen Cropper Fresno State
15 WR Jacob Copeland Maryland
83 WR Antoine Green North Carolina
81 WR Shaquan Davis South Carolina State
88 WR A.T. Perry Wake Forest
85 TE Blake Whiteheart Wake Forest
86 TE Leonard Taylor Cincinnati
89 TE Daniel Barker Michigan State
84 TE Joel Wilson Central Michigan
54 OL Spencer Anderson Maryland
60 OL Juice Scruggs Penn State
63 OL Alex Palczewski Illinois
64 OL Chandler Zavala NC State
65 OL Luke Haggard Indiana
68 OL Earl Bostick Jr. Kansas
70 OL John Ojukwu Boise State
71 OL Jordan McFadden Clemson
72 OL Quinton Barrow Grand Valley
73 OL Trevor Reid Louisville
74 OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Oregon
75 OL Malaesala Carvin Tennessee
77 OL Carter Warren Pittsburgh
- OLD BJ Wilson Quincy
- OG Jon Gaines UCLA
- WR Joseph Ngata Clemson

East Defense/Special Teams

NUMBER POSITION LAST NAME SCHOOL
42 IDL Viliami Fehoko San Jose State
55 IDL Dante Stills West Virginia
91 IDL Ikenna Enechukwu Rice
92 IDL Ochaun Mathis Nebraska
95 IDL Brodric Martin Western Kentucky
97 IDL Kobie Turner Wake Forest
98 IDL Moro Ojomo Texas
99 IDL Keondre Coburn Texas
51 EDGE Yasir Abdullah Louisville
90 EDGE Caleb Murphy Ferris State
93 EDGE Robert Beal Jr. Georgia
94 EDGE Jose Ramirez Eastern Michigan
96 EDGE BJ Thompson Stephen F. Austin
33 LB Jeremy Banks Tennessee
34 LB Kyle Soelle Arizona State
43 LB Ben VanSumeren Michigan State
50 LB Anfernee Orji Vanderbilt
52 LB Amari Burney Florida
1 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU
5 CB D’Shawn Jamison Texas
7 CB Lance Boykin Coastal Carolina
13 CB Kei’Trel Clark Louisville
22 CB Mekhi Garner LSU
25 CB Nehemiah Shelton San Jose State
26 CB Kahlef Hailassie Western Kentucky
2 SAF Gervarrius Owens Houston
4 SAF Bennett Williams Oregon
21 SAF A.J. Finley Ole Miss
30 SAF Tyreque Jones Boise State
23 SAF Art Green Houston
14 K Andre Szmyt Syracuse
8 P Ethan Evans Wingate
53 LS Matt Hembrough Oklahoma State

West Offense

NUMBER POSITION LAST NAME SCHOOL
2 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA
3 QB Tommy DeVito Illinois
7 QB Chase Brice Appalachian State
19 RB Kazmeir Allen UCLA
24 RB Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota
25 RB Xazavian Valladay Arizona State
26 RB Travis Dye USC
44 FB/TE Jack Colletto Oregon State
4 WR Zay Flowers Boston College
11 WR Demario Douglas Liberty
12 WR Dallas Daniels Jackson State
80 WR Jake Bobo UCLA
81 WR Jadakis Bonds Hampton
84 WR Justin Shorter Florida
85 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia
88 WR Michael Jefferson Louisiana
82 TE Princeton Fant Tennessee
83 TE Travis Vokolek Nebraska
86 TE Luke Schoonmaker Michigan
89 TE Thomas Greaney Albany
51 OL Jaxson Kirkland Washington
55 OL Ricky Stromberg Arkansas
56 OL Atonio Mafi UCLA
62 OL Jacky Chen Pace
65 OL Colby Sorsdal William & Mary
66 OL Henry Bainivalu Washington
68 OL Dalton Wagner Arkansas
70 OL Brent Laing Minnesota Duluth
72 OL Theo Benedet British Columbia
75 OL Mason Brooks Ole Miss
76 OL Connor Galvin Baylor
77 OL Kadeem Telfort UAB
78 OL Mark Evans II Arkansas Pine-Bluff

West Defense/Special Teams

NUMBER POSITION LAST NAME SCHOOL
90 IDL Jerron Cage Ohio State
91 IDL Desjuan Johnson Toledo
93 IDL Devonnsha Maxwell Chattanooga
97 IDL PJ Mustipher Penn State
96 IDL Taron Vincent Ohio State
1 EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. Florida
94 EDGE Titus Leo Wagner College
95 EDGE Andre Jones Louisiana
98 EDGE Habakkuk Baldonado Pittsburgh
99 EDGE Truman Jones Harvard
9 LB Jaiden Woodbey Boston College
32 LB Drake Thomas NC State
41 LB Isaiah Moore NC State
42 LB Shaka Heyward Duke
43 LB Mohamoud Diabate Utah
45 LB Charlie Thomas Georgia Tech
50 LB Jalen Graham Purdue
92 LB Tyrus Wheat Mississippi State
6 CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse LSU
20 CB Starling Thomas V UAB
21 CB Nic Jones Ball State
22 CB Eric Scott Jr. Southern Miss
23 CB Cameron Brown Ohio State
27 CB Jaylin Williams Indiana
33 CB Myles Brooks Louisiana Tech
34 CB Terell Smith Minnesota
0 SAF Trey Dean III Florida
28 SAF Jordan Howden Minnesota
30 SAF Christian Izien Rutgers
35 SAF Christian Young Arizona
13 K Jake Moody Michigan
17 P Michael Turk Oklahoma
53 LS Chris Stoll Penn State

2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Trailer

