How to Watch 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Live Online Without Cable
The college football season may be over, but that just means that the NFL Draft is just a few months away! One of the key events in the lead-up to the draft process is the East-West Shrine Bowl, an all-star game featuring hand-picked rosters of some of the best college football players in the country. This year’s East-West Shrine Bowl will take place Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network. You can watch NFL Network with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
About 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl
The East-West Shrine Bowl is one of the last auditions available for some NFL prospects, as they try to raise their draft stock as high as possible. Viewers will have a chance to see some of the biggest names in college football square off against each other in an all-star game almost guaranteed to offer more juice than the comparatively sleepy Pro Bowl.
This year’s rosters will be led by some true blue-chip talent. Interior defensive lineman Kobie Turner of Wake Forest will lead the East team defense, and he’ll have good company. Fellow D-lineman Viliami Fehoko of San Jose State had the fourth-most pressures in the entire nation in 2022.
To be the game-wreckers they’re known for being, however, they’ll have to get past the West’s offensive line, specifically O-lineman Colby Sorsdal of William and Mary. Sordsal allowed zero sacks in the 2022 season, and is one of the most highly regarded offensive line prospects in the upcoming draft.
What devices can you use to stream 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl?
You can watch NFL Network on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Check out the complete rosters for both teams:
East Offense
|NUMBER
|POSITION
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|3
|QB
|Tanner Morgan
|Minnesota
|16
|QB
|Aidan O’Connell
|Purdue
|17
|QB
|Tim DeMorat
|Fordham
|27
|RB
|Jordan Mims
|Fresno State
|28
|RB
|Deneric Prince
|Tulsa
|29
|RB
|Tavion Thomas
|Utah
|44
|FB
|Derek Parish
|Houston
|9
|WR
|Jadon Haselwood
|Arkansas
|10
|WR
|Kearis Jackson
|Georgia
|11
|WR
|Nikko Remigio
|Fresno State
|12
|WR
|Jalen Cropper
|Fresno State
|15
|WR
|Jacob Copeland
|Maryland
|83
|WR
|Antoine Green
|North Carolina
|81
|WR
|Shaquan Davis
|South Carolina State
|88
|WR
|A.T. Perry
|Wake Forest
|85
|TE
|Blake Whiteheart
|Wake Forest
|86
|TE
|Leonard Taylor
|Cincinnati
|89
|TE
|Daniel Barker
|Michigan State
|84
|TE
|Joel Wilson
|Central Michigan
|54
|OL
|Spencer Anderson
|Maryland
|60
|OL
|Juice Scruggs
|Penn State
|63
|OL
|Alex Palczewski
|Illinois
|64
|OL
|Chandler Zavala
|NC State
|65
|OL
|Luke Haggard
|Indiana
|68
|OL
|Earl Bostick Jr.
|Kansas
|70
|OL
|John Ojukwu
|Boise State
|71
|OL
|Jordan McFadden
|Clemson
|72
|OL
|Quinton Barrow
|Grand Valley
|73
|OL
|Trevor Reid
|Louisville
|74
|OL
|Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|Oregon
|75
|OL
|Malaesala Carvin
|Tennessee
|77
|OL
|Carter Warren
|Pittsburgh
|-
|OLD
|BJ Wilson
|Quincy
|-
|OG
|Jon Gaines
|UCLA
|-
|WR
|Joseph Ngata
|Clemson
East Defense/Special Teams
|NUMBER
|POSITION
|LAST NAME
|SCHOOL
|42
|IDL
|Viliami Fehoko
|San Jose State
|55
|IDL
|Dante Stills
|West Virginia
|91
|IDL
|Ikenna Enechukwu
|Rice
|92
|IDL
|Ochaun Mathis
|Nebraska
|95
|IDL
|Brodric Martin
|Western Kentucky
|97
|IDL
|Kobie Turner
|Wake Forest
|98
|IDL
|Moro Ojomo
|Texas
|99
|IDL
|Keondre Coburn
|Texas
|51
|EDGE
|Yasir Abdullah
|Louisville
|90
|EDGE
|Caleb Murphy
|Ferris State
|93
|EDGE
|Robert Beal Jr.
|Georgia
|94
|EDGE
|Jose Ramirez
|Eastern Michigan
|96
|EDGE
|BJ Thompson
|Stephen F. Austin
|33
|LB
|Jeremy Banks
|Tennessee
|34
|LB
|Kyle Soelle
|Arizona State
|43
|LB
|Ben VanSumeren
|Michigan State
|50
|LB
|Anfernee Orji
|Vanderbilt
|52
|LB
|Amari Burney
|Florida
|1
|CB
|Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|TCU
|5
|CB
|D’Shawn Jamison
|Texas
|7
|CB
|Lance Boykin
|Coastal Carolina
|13
|CB
|Kei’Trel Clark
|Louisville
|22
|CB
|Mekhi Garner
|LSU
|25
|CB
|Nehemiah Shelton
|San Jose State
|26
|CB
|Kahlef Hailassie
|Western Kentucky
|2
|SAF
|Gervarrius Owens
|Houston
|4
|SAF
|Bennett Williams
|Oregon
|21
|SAF
|A.J. Finley
|Ole Miss
|30
|SAF
|Tyreque Jones
|Boise State
|23
|SAF
|Art Green
|Houston
|14
|K
|Andre Szmyt
|Syracuse
|8
|P
|Ethan Evans
|Wingate
|53
|LS
|Matt Hembrough
|Oklahoma State
West Offense
|NUMBER
|POSITION
|LAST NAME
|SCHOOL
|2
|QB
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|UCLA
|3
|QB
|Tommy DeVito
|Illinois
|7
|QB
|Chase Brice
|Appalachian State
|19
|RB
|Kazmeir Allen
|UCLA
|24
|RB
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|Minnesota
|25
|RB
|Xazavian Valladay
|Arizona State
|26
|RB
|Travis Dye
|USC
|44
|FB/TE
|Jack Colletto
|Oregon State
|4
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|Boston College
|11
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|Liberty
|12
|WR
|Dallas Daniels
|Jackson State
|80
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|UCLA
|81
|WR
|Jadakis Bonds
|Hampton
|84
|WR
|Justin Shorter
|Florida
|85
|WR
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|West Virginia
|88
|WR
|Michael Jefferson
|Louisiana
|82
|TE
|Princeton Fant
|Tennessee
|83
|TE
|Travis Vokolek
|Nebraska
|86
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|Michigan
|89
|TE
|Thomas Greaney
|Albany
|51
|OL
|Jaxson Kirkland
|Washington
|55
|OL
|Ricky Stromberg
|Arkansas
|56
|OL
|Atonio Mafi
|UCLA
|62
|OL
|Jacky Chen
|Pace
|65
|OL
|Colby Sorsdal
|William & Mary
|66
|OL
|Henry Bainivalu
|Washington
|68
|OL
|Dalton Wagner
|Arkansas
|70
|OL
|Brent Laing
|Minnesota Duluth
|72
|OL
|Theo Benedet
|British Columbia
|75
|OL
|Mason Brooks
|Ole Miss
|76
|OL
|Connor Galvin
|Baylor
|77
|OL
|Kadeem Telfort
|UAB
|78
|OL
|Mark Evans II
|Arkansas Pine-Bluff
West Defense/Special Teams
|NUMBER
|POSITION
|LAST NAME
|SCHOOL
|90
|IDL
|Jerron Cage
|Ohio State
|91
|IDL
|Desjuan Johnson
|Toledo
|93
|IDL
|Devonnsha Maxwell
|Chattanooga
|97
|IDL
|PJ Mustipher
|Penn State
|96
|IDL
|Taron Vincent
|Ohio State
|1
|EDGE
|Brenton Cox Jr.
|Florida
|94
|EDGE
|Titus Leo
|Wagner College
|95
|EDGE
|Andre Jones
|Louisiana
|98
|EDGE
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|Pittsburgh
|99
|EDGE
|Truman Jones
|Harvard
|9
|LB
|Jaiden Woodbey
|Boston College
|32
|LB
|Drake Thomas
|NC State
|41
|LB
|Isaiah Moore
|NC State
|42
|LB
|Shaka Heyward
|Duke
|43
|LB
|Mohamoud Diabate
|Utah
|45
|LB
|Charlie Thomas
|Georgia Tech
|50
|LB
|Jalen Graham
|Purdue
|92
|LB
|Tyrus Wheat
|Mississippi State
|6
|CB
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|LSU
|20
|CB
|Starling Thomas V
|UAB
|21
|CB
|Nic Jones
|Ball State
|22
|CB
|Eric Scott Jr.
|Southern Miss
|23
|CB
|Cameron Brown
|Ohio State
|27
|CB
|Jaylin Williams
|Indiana
|33
|CB
|Myles Brooks
|Louisiana Tech
|34
|CB
|Terell Smith
|Minnesota
|0
|SAF
|Trey Dean III
|Florida
|28
|SAF
|Jordan Howden
|Minnesota
|30
|SAF
|Christian Izien
|Rutgers
|35
|SAF
|Christian Young
|Arizona
|13
|K
|Jake Moody
|Michigan
|17
|P
|Michael Turk
|Oklahoma
|53
|LS
|Chris Stoll
|Penn State
2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Trailer
-
NFL Network
NFL Network is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.