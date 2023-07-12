 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Emmy Award Nominations Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

TV production in Hollywood may have ground to a halt thanks to the Writers Guild of America strike, but the Television Academy is soldiering on with the Emmys! This year’s Primetime Emmy nominations will be streamed on Wednesday, July 12 at 11:30 a.m. ET at Emmys.com, and you can watch the entire stream for free! See if your favorite show grabs a nomination for television’s most prestigious award at Emmys.com or with YouTube.

How to Watch 2023 Emmy Award Nominations

About 2023 Emmy Award Nominations

The 2023 Emmy Awards will honor series released between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023. HBO’s final season of “Succession” figures to grab quite a few awards this year, and Hulu’s restaurant-themed comedy/drama “The Bear” will be up for consideration for its first season. Simply put, one of your favorite shows from last year might get big-time recognition tomorrow for its award nomination, or it might be unceremoniously snubbed.

The nominations will be announced by Yvette Nichole Brown (“Community,” “Act Your Age”) and Television Academy president Frank Scherma. This year’s ceremony will be the 75th presentation of the Emmy Awards; the first Emmys were held in 1949 when only six statuettes were presented. The 2023 Primetime Emmys will take place on Monday, Sept. 18 on Fox.

Can You Stream 2023 Emmy Award Nominations For Free?

Yes! In fact, if you’re paying to watch the 2023 Emmy Award nominations, you’re likely doing something wrong. There’s only one way to watch the 2023 Emmy nominations: via livestream at Emmys.com or via YouTube.

Livestream the 2023 Emmy Nominations Here

