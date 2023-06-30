How to Watch 2023 Essence Festival Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Rap and hip-hop’s biggest names are ready for the stage of ESSENCE Festival of Culture, and Hulu is bringing you all three nights of the action. From June 30 through July 2, the platform will stream ESSENCE Fest Primetime , three nights of musical performances and more live from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Watch each night of the five-hour live show with festival headliners Ms. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as additional performances from Doug E. Fresh, Ludacris, Eve, Salt-N-Pepa, Big Boi, and more. Hulu will livestream ESSENCE Fest Primetime on June 30, July 1, and July 2 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 2023 Essence Festival

Following its success first-year run, Hulu will return for the second year to livestream the ESSENCE Fest for its subscribers across the country.

The live event will offer three nights of live performances from top names in the world of rap and hip-hop. This year’s festival will feature headliners Ms. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as additional performances by Doug E. Fresh, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Eve, Salt-N-Pepa, T.I., Ice Cube, Ice-T, Remy Ma, Trina, Gucci Mane, Big Boi, Lil Jon, Monica, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, and Jagged Edge.

The nightly five-hour live show will be hosted by Rocsi, Ed Lover, Big Tigger, Pretty Vee, and more and will share highlights from the festival’s daytime experiences, digital content, and more ahead of the live music performances.

Can you watch 2023 Essence Festival for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch 2023 Essence Festival on Hulu.

What is the 2023 Essence Festival episode schedule?

ESSENCE Fest Primetime will stream live on Hulu from June 30 to July 2. Each night will feature five hours of performances and content and begin at 8 p.m. ET.

-Night 1: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

-Night 2: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

-Night 3: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

What devices can you use to stream 2023 Essence Festival?

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 Essence Festival Trailer