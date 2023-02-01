 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
FS1 FOX Deportes

How to Watch 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

If you’re hungry for more international soccer action, but don’t want to wait for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, good news! The 2023 FIFA Club World Cup begins Wednesday, Feb. 1 on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The seven-team tournament kicks off in Morocco, where teams will engage in a knockout-style competition to determine who will walk away as champions. You can watch the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch 2023 FIFA Club World Cup

About 2023 FIFA Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup features seven teams, the champion of each of the top leagues from around the world. Teams from the AFC Champions League (Asia), CAF Champions League (Africa), CONCACAF Champions League (North, Central America, and Caribbean), CONMEBOL Libertadores (South America), OFC Champions League (Oceania) and UEFA Champions League (Europe), all participate.

This year’s competing teams include Al Ahly (CAF), Auckland City (OFC), Wydad AC (representing the home country Morocco), Al-Hilal (AFC), the Seattle Sounders (CONCACAF), Flamengo (CONMEBOL), and Real Madrid (UEFA Champions League).

Matches will be available in 4K on FS1, and Spanish-language broadcasts of each game will be available on FOX Deportes.

Check out a full schedule of matches in the first three rounds of the tournament!

Date Time (ET) Game
Tuesday, Feb. 1 2 p.m. Al Ahly vs. Auckland City
Saturday, Feb. 4 9:30 a.m. Wydad AC vs. Al-Hilal
12:30 p.m. Seattle Sounders vs. TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 7 2 p.m. Flamengo vs. TBD
Wednesday, Feb. 8 2 p.m. TBD vs. Real Madrid

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Club World Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 FIFA Club World Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$74.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
FS1--
FOX Deportes------

All Live TV Streaming Services

fuboTV

Price: $74.99
Includes: FS1 and FOX Deportes + 25 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: FS1 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Check out a Preview of Teams Qualified for the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.