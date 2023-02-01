How to Watch 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Live For Free Without Cable

If you’re hungry for more international soccer action, but don’t want to wait for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, good news! The 2023 FIFA Club World Cup begins Wednesday, Feb. 1 on FS1 and FOX Deportes. The seven-team tournament kicks off in Morocco, where teams will engage in a knockout-style competition to determine who will walk away as champions. You can watch the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch 2023 FIFA Club World Cup

About 2023 FIFA Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup features seven teams, the champion of each of the top leagues from around the world. Teams from the AFC Champions League (Asia), CAF Champions League (Africa), CONCACAF Champions League (North, Central America, and Caribbean), CONMEBOL Libertadores (South America), OFC Champions League (Oceania) and UEFA Champions League (Europe), all participate.

This year’s competing teams include Al Ahly (CAF), Auckland City (OFC), Wydad AC (representing the home country Morocco), Al-Hilal (AFC), the Seattle Sounders (CONCACAF), Flamengo (CONMEBOL), and Real Madrid (UEFA Champions League).

Matches will be available in 4K on FS1, and Spanish-language broadcasts of each game will be available on FOX Deportes.

Check out a full schedule of matches in the first three rounds of the tournament!

Date Time (ET) Game Tuesday, Feb. 1 2 p.m. Al Ahly vs. Auckland City Saturday, Feb. 4 9:30 a.m. Wydad AC vs. Al-Hilal 12:30 p.m. Seattle Sounders vs. TBD Tuesday, Feb. 7 2 p.m. Flamengo vs. TBD Wednesday, Feb. 8 2 p.m. TBD vs. Real Madrid

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Club World Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 FIFA Club World Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

