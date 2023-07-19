 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Fox FS1 Telemundo Universo Peacock

How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Live Without Cable

David Satin

The moment soccer fans worldwide have been waiting for all year is nearly upon us! The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins Thursday, July 20 at 3 a.m. ET on Fox, FS1, Telemundo, with Spanish-language streams available on Peacock. The United States Women’s National Team aims to defend its World Cup title, but other global powerhouses like host teams Australia and New Zealand will be playing to win! You can watch each game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

About 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Fox will handle English-language broadcasting duties of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on its flagship network, as well as its cable channel FS1. For Spanish-language broadcasts, fans will want to check out Telemundo, NBC’s Universo or Peacock, where all matches of the World Cup will be available to stream in Spanish only.

The USWNT has the star power to defend their World Cup title, with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe ready to lead the team to victory once again. Rapinoe has already revealed to the globe that this year’s World Cup will be her last, and you can bet that her teammates will give it their all to try to send her off in style.

Fox and FS1 will be responsible for all live broadcasts of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Users should keep an eye on FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus for next-day replays of full matches, if they don’t want to wake up in the wee hours of the morning to watch live on Australia and New Zealand time.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group Stage Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Channel(s)
Thursday, July 20 3 a.m. New Zealand v. Norway FOX
Telemundo
6 a.m. Australia v. Republic of Ireland FOX
NBC Universo
10 p.m. Nigeria v. Canada FOX
NBC Universo
Friday, July 21 1 a.m. Phillippines v. Switzerland FS1
NBC Universo
3:30 a.m. Spain v. Costa Rica FS1
Telemundo
9 p.m. USA v. Vietnam FOX
Telemundo
Saturday, July 22 3 a.m. Zambia v. Japan FS1
NBC Universo
5:30 a.m. England v. Haiti FOX
Telemundo
8 a.m. Denmark v. China PR FOX
NBC Universo
Sunday, July 23 1 a.m. Sweden v. South Africa FS1
NBC Universo
3:30 a.m. Netherlands v. Portugal FS1
Telemundo
6 a.m. France v. Jamaica FOX
Telemundo
Monday, July 24 2 a.m. Italy v. Argentina FS1
Telemundo
4:30 a.m. Germany v. Morocco FS1
NBC Universo
7 a.m. Brazil v. Panama FS1
Telemundo
10 p.m. Colombia v. Korea Republic FS1
NBC Universo
Tuesday, July 25 1:30 a.m. New Zealand v. Phillippines FS1
NBC Universo
4 a.m. Switzerland v. Norway FS1
Telemundo
Wednesday, July 26 1 a.m. Japan v. Costa Rica FS1
NBC Universo
3:30 a.m. Spain v. Zambia FS1
Telemundo
8 a.m. Canada v. Republic of Ireland FS1
NBC Universo
9 p.m. USA v. Netherlands FOX
Telemundo
Thursday, July 27 3:30 a.m. Portugal v. Vietnam FS1
NBC Universo
6 a.m. Australia v. Nigeria FS1
NBC Universo
8 p.m. Argentina v. S. Africa FS1
NBC Universo
Friday, July 28 4:30 a.m. England v. Denmark FS1
Telemundo
7 a.m. China PR v. Haiti FS1
NBC Universo
Saturday, July 29 3:30 a.m. Sweden v. Italy FS1
Telemundo
6 a.m. France v. Brazil FOX
Telemundo
8 a.m. Panama v. Jamaica FOX
Telemundo
Sunday, July 30 12:30 a.m. Korea Republic v. Morocco FOX
NBC Universo
3 a.m. Switzerland v. New Zealand FOX
Telemundo
3 a.m. Norway v. Phillippines FS1
NBC Universo
5:30 a.m. Germany v. Colombia FS1
Telemundo
Monday, July 31 3 a.m. Japan v. Spain FOX
Telemundo
3 a.m. Costa Rica v. Zambia FS1
NBC Universo
6 a.m. Canada v. Australia FOX
Telemundo
6 a.m. Republic of Ireland v. Nigeria FS1
NBC Universo
Tuesday, August 1 3 a.m. Portugal v. USA FOX
Telemundo
3 a.m. Vietnam v. Netherlands FS1
NBC Universo
7 a.m. China PR v. England FOX
Telemundo
7 a.m. Haiti v. Denmark FS1
NBC Universo
Wednesday, August 2 3 a.m. Argentina v. Sweden FOX
Telemundo
3 a.m. S. Africa v. Italy FS1
NBC Universo
6 a.m. Panama v. France FOX
NBC Universo
6 a.m. Jamaica v. Brazil FS1
Telemundo
Thursday, August 3 6 a.m. Korea Republic v. Germany FOX
NBC Universo
6 a.m. Morocco v. Colombia FS1
Telemundo

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Channel(s)
Thursday, August 10 9 p.m. TBD FOX
TBD
Friday, August 11 3 a.m. TBD FOX
TBD
Saturday, August 12 3 a.m. TBD FOX
TBD
6:30 AM TBD FOX
TBD

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Semifinals Schedule and Third Place Match

Date Time (ET) Matchup Channel(s)
Tuesday, August 15 4 a.m. Semifinal 1 FOX
TBD
Wednesday, August 16 6 a.m. Semifinal 2 FOX
TBD
Saturday, August 19 4 a.m. Third-place Match FOX
TBD

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Channel(s)
Sunday, August 20 6 a.m. 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final FOX
TBD

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFirst Month: Save $15Sign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Fox--
FS1--
Universo≥ $109.99^
$5		--^
$6
Telemundo---

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox, FS1, and Telemundo + 33 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: Universo

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Fox, FS1, Universo, and Telemundo + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Fox, FS1, Universo, and Telemundo + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: Fox, FS1, Universo, and Telemundo + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: Fox and FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 Best of Spanish TV
Includes: Universo

Watch Highlights of USWNT's World Cup Send-off Game Against New Zealand

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.