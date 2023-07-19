How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Live Without Cable

The moment soccer fans worldwide have been waiting for all year is nearly upon us! The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins Thursday, July 20 at 3 a.m. ET on Fox, FS1, Telemundo, with Spanish-language streams available on Peacock. The United States Women’s National Team aims to defend its World Cup title, but other global powerhouses like host teams Australia and New Zealand will be playing to win! You can watch each game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

About 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Fox will handle English-language broadcasting duties of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on its flagship network, as well as its cable channel FS1. For Spanish-language broadcasts, fans will want to check out Telemundo, NBC’s Universo or Peacock, where all matches of the World Cup will be available to stream in Spanish only.

The USWNT has the star power to defend their World Cup title, with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe ready to lead the team to victory once again. Rapinoe has already revealed to the globe that this year’s World Cup will be her last, and you can bet that her teammates will give it their all to try to send her off in style.

Fox and FS1 will be responsible for all live broadcasts of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Users should keep an eye on FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus for next-day replays of full matches, if they don’t want to wake up in the wee hours of the morning to watch live on Australia and New Zealand time.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group Stage Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Channel(s) Thursday, July 20 3 a.m. New Zealand v. Norway FOX

Telemundo 6 a.m. Australia v. Republic of Ireland FOX

NBC Universo 10 p.m. Nigeria v. Canada FOX

NBC Universo Friday, July 21 1 a.m. Phillippines v. Switzerland FS1

NBC Universo 3:30 a.m. Spain v. Costa Rica FS1

Telemundo 9 p.m. USA v. Vietnam FOX

Telemundo Saturday, July 22 3 a.m. Zambia v. Japan FS1

NBC Universo 5:30 a.m. England v. Haiti FOX

Telemundo 8 a.m. Denmark v. China PR FOX

NBC Universo Sunday, July 23 1 a.m. Sweden v. South Africa FS1

NBC Universo 3:30 a.m. Netherlands v. Portugal FS1

Telemundo 6 a.m. France v. Jamaica FOX

Telemundo Monday, July 24 2 a.m. Italy v. Argentina FS1

Telemundo 4:30 a.m. Germany v. Morocco FS1

NBC Universo 7 a.m. Brazil v. Panama FS1

Telemundo 10 p.m. Colombia v. Korea Republic FS1

NBC Universo Tuesday, July 25 1:30 a.m. New Zealand v. Phillippines FS1

NBC Universo 4 a.m. Switzerland v. Norway FS1

Telemundo Wednesday, July 26 1 a.m. Japan v. Costa Rica FS1

NBC Universo 3:30 a.m. Spain v. Zambia FS1

Telemundo 8 a.m. Canada v. Republic of Ireland FS1

NBC Universo 9 p.m. USA v. Netherlands FOX

Telemundo Thursday, July 27 3:30 a.m. Portugal v. Vietnam FS1

NBC Universo 6 a.m. Australia v. Nigeria FS1

NBC Universo 8 p.m. Argentina v. S. Africa FS1

NBC Universo Friday, July 28 4:30 a.m. England v. Denmark FS1

Telemundo 7 a.m. China PR v. Haiti FS1

NBC Universo Saturday, July 29 3:30 a.m. Sweden v. Italy FS1

Telemundo 6 a.m. France v. Brazil FOX

Telemundo 8 a.m. Panama v. Jamaica FOX

Telemundo Sunday, July 30 12:30 a.m. Korea Republic v. Morocco FOX

NBC Universo 3 a.m. Switzerland v. New Zealand FOX

Telemundo 3 a.m. Norway v. Phillippines FS1

NBC Universo 5:30 a.m. Germany v. Colombia FS1

Telemundo Monday, July 31 3 a.m. Japan v. Spain FOX

Telemundo 3 a.m. Costa Rica v. Zambia FS1

NBC Universo 6 a.m. Canada v. Australia FOX

Telemundo 6 a.m. Republic of Ireland v. Nigeria FS1

NBC Universo Tuesday, August 1 3 a.m. Portugal v. USA FOX

Telemundo 3 a.m. Vietnam v. Netherlands FS1

NBC Universo 7 a.m. China PR v. England FOX

Telemundo 7 a.m. Haiti v. Denmark FS1

NBC Universo Wednesday, August 2 3 a.m. Argentina v. Sweden FOX

Telemundo 3 a.m. S. Africa v. Italy FS1

NBC Universo 6 a.m. Panama v. France FOX

NBC Universo 6 a.m. Jamaica v. Brazil FS1

Telemundo Thursday, August 3 6 a.m. Korea Republic v. Germany FOX

NBC Universo 6 a.m. Morocco v. Colombia FS1

Telemundo

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Channel(s) Thursday, August 10 9 p.m. TBD FOX

TBD Friday, August 11 3 a.m. TBD FOX

TBD Saturday, August 12 3 a.m. TBD FOX

TBD 6:30 AM TBD FOX

TBD

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Semifinals Schedule and Third Place Match

Date Time (ET) Matchup Channel(s) Tuesday, August 15 4 a.m. Semifinal 1 FOX

TBD Wednesday, August 16 6 a.m. Semifinal 2 FOX

TBD Saturday, August 19 4 a.m. Third-place Match FOX

TBD

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Channel(s) Sunday, August 20 6 a.m. 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final FOX

TBD

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services