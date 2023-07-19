How to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Live Without Cable
The moment soccer fans worldwide have been waiting for all year is nearly upon us! The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins Thursday, July 20 at 3 a.m. ET on Fox, FS1, Telemundo, with Spanish-language streams available on Peacock. The United States Women’s National Team aims to defend its World Cup title, but other global powerhouses like host teams Australia and New Zealand will be playing to win! You can watch each game of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.
- When: Starts Thursday, July 20 at 3 a.m. ET
- TV: Fox, FS1, Telemundo, Universo, Peacock (Spanish only)
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.
Fox will handle English-language broadcasting duties of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on its flagship network, as well as its cable channel FS1. For Spanish-language broadcasts, fans will want to check out Telemundo, NBC’s Universo or Peacock, where all matches of the World Cup will be available to stream in Spanish only.
The USWNT has the star power to defend their World Cup title, with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe ready to lead the team to victory once again. Rapinoe has already revealed to the globe that this year’s World Cup will be her last, and you can bet that her teammates will give it their all to try to send her off in style.
Fox and FS1 will be responsible for all live broadcasts of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Users should keep an eye on FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus for next-day replays of full matches, if they don’t want to wake up in the wee hours of the morning to watch live on Australia and New Zealand time.
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group Stage Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Channel(s)
|Thursday, July 20
|3 a.m.
|New Zealand v. Norway
|FOX
Telemundo
|6 a.m.
|Australia v. Republic of Ireland
|FOX
NBC Universo
|10 p.m.
|Nigeria v. Canada
|FOX
NBC Universo
|Friday, July 21
|1 a.m.
|Phillippines v. Switzerland
|FS1
NBC Universo
|3:30 a.m.
|Spain v. Costa Rica
|FS1
Telemundo
|9 p.m.
|USA v. Vietnam
|FOX
Telemundo
|Saturday, July 22
|3 a.m.
|Zambia v. Japan
|FS1
NBC Universo
|5:30 a.m.
|England v. Haiti
|FOX
Telemundo
|8 a.m.
|Denmark v. China PR
|FOX
NBC Universo
|Sunday, July 23
|1 a.m.
|Sweden v. South Africa
|FS1
NBC Universo
|3:30 a.m.
|Netherlands v. Portugal
|FS1
Telemundo
|6 a.m.
|France v. Jamaica
|FOX
Telemundo
|Monday, July 24
|2 a.m.
|Italy v. Argentina
|FS1
Telemundo
|4:30 a.m.
|Germany v. Morocco
|FS1
NBC Universo
|7 a.m.
|Brazil v. Panama
|FS1
Telemundo
|10 p.m.
|Colombia v. Korea Republic
|FS1
NBC Universo
|Tuesday, July 25
|1:30 a.m.
|New Zealand v. Phillippines
|FS1
NBC Universo
|4 a.m.
|Switzerland v. Norway
|FS1
Telemundo
|Wednesday, July 26
|1 a.m.
|Japan v. Costa Rica
|FS1
NBC Universo
|3:30 a.m.
|Spain v. Zambia
|FS1
Telemundo
|8 a.m.
|Canada v. Republic of Ireland
|FS1
NBC Universo
|9 p.m.
|USA v. Netherlands
|FOX
Telemundo
|Thursday, July 27
|3:30 a.m.
|Portugal v. Vietnam
|FS1
NBC Universo
|6 a.m.
|Australia v. Nigeria
|FS1
NBC Universo
|8 p.m.
|Argentina v. S. Africa
|FS1
NBC Universo
|Friday, July 28
|4:30 a.m.
|England v. Denmark
|FS1
Telemundo
|7 a.m.
|China PR v. Haiti
|FS1
NBC Universo
|Saturday, July 29
|3:30 a.m.
|Sweden v. Italy
|FS1
Telemundo
|6 a.m.
|France v. Brazil
|FOX
Telemundo
|8 a.m.
|Panama v. Jamaica
|FOX
Telemundo
|Sunday, July 30
|12:30 a.m.
|Korea Republic v. Morocco
|FOX
NBC Universo
|3 a.m.
|Switzerland v. New Zealand
|FOX
Telemundo
|3 a.m.
|Norway v. Phillippines
|FS1
NBC Universo
|5:30 a.m.
|Germany v. Colombia
|FS1
Telemundo
|Monday, July 31
|3 a.m.
|Japan v. Spain
|FOX
Telemundo
|3 a.m.
|Costa Rica v. Zambia
|FS1
NBC Universo
|6 a.m.
|Canada v. Australia
|FOX
Telemundo
|6 a.m.
|Republic of Ireland v. Nigeria
|FS1
NBC Universo
|Tuesday, August 1
|3 a.m.
|Portugal v. USA
|FOX
Telemundo
|3 a.m.
|Vietnam v. Netherlands
|FS1
NBC Universo
|7 a.m.
|China PR v. England
|FOX
Telemundo
|7 a.m.
|Haiti v. Denmark
|FS1
NBC Universo
|Wednesday, August 2
|3 a.m.
|Argentina v. Sweden
|FOX
Telemundo
|3 a.m.
|S. Africa v. Italy
|FS1
NBC Universo
|6 a.m.
|Panama v. France
|FOX
NBC Universo
|6 a.m.
|Jamaica v. Brazil
|FS1
Telemundo
|Thursday, August 3
|6 a.m.
|Korea Republic v. Germany
|FOX
NBC Universo
|6 a.m.
|Morocco v. Colombia
|FS1
Telemundo
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Channel(s)
|Thursday, August 10
|9 p.m.
|TBD
|FOX
TBD
|Friday, August 11
|3 a.m.
|TBD
|FOX
TBD
|Saturday, August 12
|3 a.m.
|TBD
|FOX
TBD
|6:30 AM
|TBD
|FOX
TBD
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Semifinals Schedule and Third Place Match
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Channel(s)
|Tuesday, August 15
|4 a.m.
|Semifinal 1
|FOX
TBD
|Wednesday, August 16
|6 a.m.
|Semifinal 2
|FOX
TBD
|Saturday, August 19
|4 a.m.
|Third-place Match
|FOX
TBD
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Channel(s)
|Sunday, August 20
|6 a.m.
|2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final
|FOX
TBD
How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|First Month: Save $15
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Universo
|≥ $109.99
|•
|^
$5
|-
|-
|^
$6
|•
|Telemundo
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox, FS1, and Telemundo + 33 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $5 Español Add-on
Includes: Universo