 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC Peacock

How to Watch 2023 French Open Men’s Singles Final, Djokovic vs. Ruud Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 French Open Men’s Singles Finals are coming Sunday, June 11 at 9 a.m. ET to NBC and Peacock. third-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbira will take on fourth-ranked Casper Ruud of Norway for the prestigious Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy, awarded to the French Open Men’s Singles Champion every year. You can watch the match with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 French Open Men’s Singles Finals

The 2023 French Open Men’s Singles Finals can also be streamed live on Peacock.

About 2023 French Open Men’s Singles Finals

Novak Djokovic has once again decided to use his platform to stir controversy this French Open, but he’s backed up his talk with blistering play on the court. Djokovic beat top-ranked global men’s tennis player Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal, after Alcaraz dealt with cramping issues. Now, the Serbian has a chance to secure his third French Open singles title, and first since 2021.

Casper Ruud has fallen to Djokovic in each of their four head-to-head matches so far. But Ruud is now in his second straight final at the Roland-Garros, and he knows this time around how intense the pressure will be. He’ll have to be at his best to take down Djokovic, who is no stranger to the French Open finals, and it should be an incredible matchup for tennis fans to enjoy.

How to Stream 2023 French Open Men’s Singles Finals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 French Open Men’s Singles Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET 50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of Last Match Between Djokovic and Ruud at Nitto ATP Finals in 2022

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.