How to Watch 2023 French Open Men’s Singles Final, Djokovic vs. Ruud Live Without Cable

The 2023 French Open Men's Singles Finals are coming Sunday, June 11 at 9 a.m. ET to NBC and Peacock. third-ranked Novak Djokovic of Serbira will take on fourth-ranked Casper Ruud of Norway for the prestigious Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy, awarded to the French Open Men's Singles Champion every year.

How to Watch 2023 French Open Men’s Singles Finals

The 2023 French Open Men’s Singles Finals can also be streamed live on Peacock.

About 2023 French Open Men’s Singles Finals

Novak Djokovic has once again decided to use his platform to stir controversy this French Open, but he’s backed up his talk with blistering play on the court. Djokovic beat top-ranked global men’s tennis player Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal, after Alcaraz dealt with cramping issues. Now, the Serbian has a chance to secure his third French Open singles title, and first since 2021.

Casper Ruud has fallen to Djokovic in each of their four head-to-head matches so far. But Ruud is now in his second straight final at the Roland-Garros, and he knows this time around how intense the pressure will be. He’ll have to be at his best to take down Djokovic, who is no stranger to the French Open finals, and it should be an incredible matchup for tennis fans to enjoy.

