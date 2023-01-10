How to Watch 2023 Golden Globe Awards Live Online Without Cable

Awards season 2023 has begun! The 80th annual Golden Globe awards will be presented on Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC . The awards celebrate the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s favorite movies and TV series of 2022, and the stars will be out to watch the winners be named! Watch your favorite shows and movies from the past year be honored, and see who gets snubbed this year. You can watch NBC with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also live stream the Golden Globes ceremony on Peacock.

About 2023 Golden Globe Awards

After a year away from the airwaves, the Golden Globes awards ceremony is returning to NBC. NBC refused to air the show in 2022, due to highly publicized diversity issues within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. That pressure led to some much-needed reforms, including adding more women and people of color to its voting membership.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael. In 2022, Carmichael took home an Emmy Award for the writing of his critically acclaimed comedy special, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” and earned an Emmy nomination for his hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Golden Globe Awards is one of the biggest nights on the calendar for live viewing. It’s also one of the few awards shows that combine the honorees of both film and television.

Can you watch 2023 Golden Globe Awards for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch NBC as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 Golden Globe Awards?

You can watch NBC on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 Golden Globe Awards Trailer