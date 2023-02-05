 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Grammy Awards Live Online for Free Without Cable

David Satin

Music’s biggest stars are coming to primetime once again on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET when the 65th annual Grammy Awards come to CBS and Paramount+. Some of the biggest names in the music industry are nominated for awards this year, including Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige and many more. This year’s ceremony will also include a stirring tribute to the 50-year history of the hip hop genre. You can watch the Grammy Awards for free this year with a 30-day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium with Code: ADVANCE.

How to Watch 2023 Grammy Awards

About 2023 Grammy Awards

The Grammys are dedicated to celebrating the very best in American music achievement every year. This year’s ceremony will feature some big-name live performances from artists also nominated for awards. Current nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith will all take the stage and give the audience their best shot, making the ceremony must-see viewing for all live music fans.

This year, the Grammys will also feature a historic segment that celebrates 50 years of hip hop. The segment will honor the genre’s rich history and continued global influence with electrifying performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, and Too $hort.

LL COOL J will introduce the segment, perform and give a dedication to hip hop. This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony will be hosted by former “Daily Show” headliner Trevor Noah.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 Grammy Awards?

You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Can You Watch 2023 Grammy Awards For Free?

Yes, if you’re signed up for Paramount+ Premium. This tier provides ad-free video-on-demand streaming, as well as a live 24/ stream of your local CBS affiliate, so you can watch the Grammys as they unfold. Normally this plan costs $9.99 per month, but you can get your first month free for a limited time!

You can also watch the awards on CBS, which is available via a number of live TV streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$74.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS + 25 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of 2023 Grammy Awards

