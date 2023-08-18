 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 High School Football Kickoff Live Without Cable

David Satin

The college and pro football seasons aren’t quite ready to get going in earnest, but the next generation of starts is about to start play! The 2023 High School Football kickoff returns to ESPN and ESPN2 starting Friday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. ET, showcasing some of the top talent from across the country. Some of these players have already made college commitments, and fans can watch their careers from the ground up with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 High School Football Kickoff

About 2023 High School Football Kickoff

The 2023 High School Football kickoff on ESPN will feature seven games, with teams from all across the country. The games will showcase 54 players ranked in the ESPN 300 and ESPN Junior 300. Of these 54 players, 32 have already made commitments to top college programs like Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio State and other blue-chip schools.

The collection of games chosen by ESPN to make up its High School Football kickoff include reigning Georgia 6A state champions Langston Hughes, Tennessee Class II-AAA state title holders Lipscomb Academy, and more of the most prestigious high school programs from across the United States. Check below for a full schedule of the 2023 High School Football kickoff.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Friday, Aug. 18 6 p.m. Langston Hughes (Ga.) at Carrollton (Ga.) ESPN2
Friday, Aug. 25 8 p.m. Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Saraland (Ala.) ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 26 12 noon St. Frances (Md.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) ESPN
4 p.m. St. John Bosco (Calif.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) ESPN2
7 p.m. IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) ESPN2
10 p.m. Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.) ESPN2
Sunday, Aug. 27 1 p.m. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) vs. St. Edward (Ohio) ESPN

How to Stream 2023 High School Football Kickoff on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 High School Football Kickoff using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPN--
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch Langston Huges Win 2022 Georgia 6A State Title

