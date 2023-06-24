How to Watch 2023 Houston Pride Parade Online for Free

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and Houston is ready to prove that this weekend on the national stage during the 2023 Houston Pride Parade! For the first year, Hulu will stream ABC13 Houston’s coverage of the 45th annual parade in Texas’ biggest city, part of an expanded parade streaming lineup that includes New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco. Celebrate this year’s theme of “All we need is love.” and watch the 45th Annual Parade on Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 2023 Houston Pride Parade

Houston is all saddled up and ready to kick off its 45th Pride Parade this Saturday, June 24, in Downtown Houston. The massive event, which draws 750,000 spectators each year and features more than 150 entries, will, for the first time ever, be seen by Hulu subscribers all around the country.

Among the hundreds of thousands of marchers and attendees, seven grand marshals will help celebrate this year’s theme of “All we need is love.” KTRK/ABC13 Houston’s Eric Simon, Mayra Moreno, Pooja Lodhia, and Bob Slovak will host the event. Festivities start at 8 p.m. ET and will conclude at 10 p.m. ET.

In the fifth year of its “Pride Never Stops” campaign, Hulu has added the Houston, San Francisco, and Chicago parades to its programming, joining the LA and NYC Pride parades it has streamed in previous years. All five streams will be available via its “Pride Never Stops” hub, which also includes the new Hulu Original competition series “Drag Me to Dinner,” the new Hulu Original horror feature “Jagged Mind,” and more.

