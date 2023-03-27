How to Watch 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Live Online for Free Without Cable

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are officially here, and it won’t be long before things are heating up at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It’s time to recognize the top music of 2022 and honor some of the talented voices and musicians. Plus, viewers will get a taste of all of the music to come in 2023. Prepare for an evening featuring awesome appearances and incredible performances hosted by Lenny Kravitz. The fun-filled awards ceremony airs on Fox on Monday, March 27 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards take a look back at the most-played music on the stations and app throughout 2022. In addition to recognizing the most-played titles and artists, listeners also had an opportunity to vote for their favorites in select categories.

These categories include Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency, and Favorite Use of a Sample. The awards show is a celebration of artists across all different genres and from a variety of backgrounds.

Of course, this event wouldn’t be complete without live performances from some of your favorite musicians. P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay, and other artists will take the stage. During the event, P!NK will receive the 2023 Icon Award, while Taylor Swift takes home the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

You can find the full list of nominees here.

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Trailer