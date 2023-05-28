 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Indian Premier League Cricket Final, Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 Indian Premier League Cricket Final is set for Sunday, May 28 at 10 a.m. ET on Sling TV, Willow and Willow TV. The final will see the Chennai Super Kings facing the Gujarat Titans. The Titans are the defending IPL champions, winning in their first visit to the tournament in 2022. Now they’re back, but the Super Kings are determined to unseat them and claim the title for themselves. You can watch the 2023 Indian Premier League Cricket Final with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Indian Premier League Cricket Final

About 2023 Indian Premier League Cricket Final

The Chennai Super Kings were led to eight wins this season behind the bats of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored nearly 1200 runs combined. They’ve lost to the Titans three times over the course of 2023, and came away victorious just once: in the most recent match between the two to determine the first qualifier for the final match.

But that was May 23, and memories of losses are short in the IPL. The Gujarat Titans were sent to the second qualifier match after losing to the Super Kings, but defeated the Mumbai Indians by 62 runs on Friday, May 26 for the right to continue their title defense. The action will be furious from Narendra Modi Stadium, so make sure you don’t miss a moment of this thrilling rematch.

How to Stream 2023 Indian Premier League Cricket Final on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Only one of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Indian Premier League Cricket Final using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV.

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $10 World Sports
Includes: Willow TV

Watch Highlights of First Qualifier Match Between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans

