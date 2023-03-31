 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Indian Premier League Cricket Live Without Cable

David Satin

One of the most beloved cricket leagues in India is about to start its season. The Indian Premier League cricket season starts Friday, March 31 on Willow TV. Sling TV is your best option to watch IPL cricket in 2023 offering a number of different add-on channel packs that will allow you to stream every match. Right now you can (buy link: sling-tv text: get your first month’s subscription for 50% off). Check below to see which Sling add-on is right for you!

How to Watch 2023 Indian Premier League Cricket

About 2023 Indian Premier League Cricket

The Indian Premier League is a men’s T20 competition, which means each side gets a single innings per game. It has a score limit of 20 overs, which is where the style of cricket play gets its name. Matches last about two and a half hours, making T20 one of the more fast-paced forms of cricket currently played.

Sling TV offers several subscription options to watch IPL cricket in 2023. You won’t get access with just a base Sling subscription, so you’ll need a channel add-on pack that offers Willow TV. Don’t worry if you can’t watch live; if you miss a match that recently aired, you can still watch via Sling’s Catch-Up TV feature.

  • The Cricket Pack offers Willow and Willow Xtra for an extra $7 per month for your first month. You’ll get just those two channels, but this is the cheapest way to watch IPL cricket on Sling in 2023.

  • The Desi Binge Plus Pack includes 4 video-on-demand apps – SonyLIV and VOOT (exclusively available with Sling), MX ONE & Simply South. Willow HD and Willow Xtra are also included. Subscribers can watch tons of top content and movies, like “Scam,” “Ashram” & “Bigg Boss,” “Kantara”, “Vikrum” along with unlimited LIVE Cricket for just $10 per month for their first month.

  • The Dakshin Pack grants subscribers access to over 30 channels including Sun TV, Surya TV, Gemini TV, Udaya TV, and more along with 1,000+ of the latest and most popular movies in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam languages, along with unlimited LIVE cricket for just $10 per month for their first 30 days.

Date Fixture
March 31 Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings
April 1 Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
April 1 Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals
April 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals
April 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians
April 3 Chennai Superkings vs. Lucknow Super Giants
April 4 Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Titans
April 5 Rajasthan Royals vs. Punjab Kings
April 6 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
April 7 Lucknow Super Giants vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 8 Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals
April 8 Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Superkings
April 9 Gujarat Titans vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
April 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings
April 10 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Lucknow Super Giants
April 11 Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians
April 12 Chennai Superkings vs. Rajasthan Royals
April 13 Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat Titans
April 14 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 15 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals
April 15 Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings
April 16 Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
April 16 Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals
April 17 Royal Challengers vs. Chennai Superkings
April 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians
April 19 Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants
April 20 Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
April 20 Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
April 21 Chennai Superkings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 22 Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujurat Titans
April 22 Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings
April 23 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals
April 23 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Chennai Super Kings
April 24 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals
April 25 Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians
April 26 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
April 27 Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings
April 28 Punjab Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants
April 29 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans
April 29 Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 30 Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans
April 30 Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals
May 1 Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
May 2 Gujarat Titans vs. Delhi Capitals
May 3 Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians
May 4 Lucknow Super Giants vs. Chennai Super Kings
May 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
May 5 Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans
May 6 Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians
May 6 Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
May 7 Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants
May 7 Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 8 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Punjab Kings
May 9 Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore
May 10 Chennai Super Kigns vs. Delhi Capitals
May 11 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Punjab Kings
May 12 Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Titans
May 13 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Lucknow Super Giants
May 13 Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings
May 14 Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Banglore
May 14 Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
May 15 Gujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 16 Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians
May 17 Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals
May 18 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Banglore
May 19 Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals
May 20 Delhi Capitals vs. Chennair Super Kings
May 20 Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Lucknow Super Giants
May 21 Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 21 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans

How to Stream 2023 Indian Premier League Cricket on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just one of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Indian Premier League Cricket using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Willow TV----^
$10		^
$10		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $10 World Sports
Includes: Willow TV

Preview the 2023 IPL Season

