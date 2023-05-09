How to Watch 2023 Italian Open Live Without Cable

The best men and women currently playing the sport of tennis are in Rome this week for the 2023 edition of the Italian Open, broadcast on Tennis Channel in the United States. The roots of this prestigious tournament reach all the way back to 1930, and it still draws tennis’s premier competitors to this day. You can watch the thrilling serves, volleys, and triumphal joy of the 2023 Italian Open with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

Play on the men’s side of the tournament will be highlighted by stars like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz has lost a grand total of two out of his 31 matches so far in 2023 and has won titles at the Barcelona Open, the Indian Wells Masters, and the Madrid Open so far this year. It’ll be tough for any opponent to cool down this 20-year-old phenom.

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek remains ranked No. 1 overall in the world, but she’ll face stiff competition. Swiatek was defeated at the 2023 Madrid Open final by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka. If Sabalenka finishes higher than Swiatek again in Rome, it will help her climb even closer to the top spot.

Check out a full tournament schedule here! Please note, times and dates are subject to change.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Italian Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

