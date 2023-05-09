 Skip to Content
Tennis Channel

How to Watch 2023 Italian Open Live Without Cable

David Satin

The best men and women currently playing the sport of tennis are in Rome this week for the 2023 edition of the Italian Open, broadcast on Tennis Channel in the United States. The roots of this prestigious tournament reach all the way back to 1930, and it still draws tennis’s premier competitors to this day. You can watch the thrilling serves, volleys, and triumphal joy of the 2023 Italian Open with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Italian Open

About the 2023 Italian Open

Play on the men’s side of the tournament will be highlighted by stars like Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz has lost a grand total of two out of his 31 matches so far in 2023 and has won titles at the Barcelona Open, the Indian Wells Masters, and the Madrid Open so far this year. It’ll be tough for any opponent to cool down this 20-year-old phenom.

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek remains ranked No. 1 overall in the world, but she’ll face stiff competition. Swiatek was defeated at the 2023 Madrid Open final by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka. If Sabalenka finishes higher than Swiatek again in Rome, it will help her climb even closer to the top spot.

Check out a full tournament schedule here! Please note, times and dates are subject to change.

Date Time (ET) Event Channel
Tuesday, May 9 5 a.m. WTA Singles Tennis Channel
Wednesday, May 10 5 a.m. ATP and WTA Singles Tennis Channel
1 p.m. ATP and WTA Singles Tennis Channel
Thursday, May 11 5 a.m. ATP and WTA Singles and Doubles Tennis Channel
1 p.m. ATP and WTA Singles Tennis Channel
Friday, May 12 5 a.m. ATP and WTA Singles and Doubles Tennis Channel
1 p.m. ATP and WTA Singles Tennis Channel
Saturday, May 13 5 a.m. ATP and WTA Singles and Doubles Tennis Channel
1 p.m. ATP and WTA Singles Tennis Channel
Sunday, May 14 5 a.m. ATP and WTA Singles and Doubles Tennis Channel
1 p.m. ATP and WTA Singles Tennis Channel
Monday, May 15 5:00 a.m. ATP and WTA Singles and Doubles Tennis Channel
1 p.m. ATP and WTA Singles Tennis Channel
Tuesday, May 16 5 a.m. ATP and WTA Quarterfinals Tennis Channel
1 p.m. ATP and WTA Quarterfinals Tennis Channel
Wednesday, May 17 5 a.m. ATP and WTA Quarterfinals Tennis Channel
1 p.m. ATP and WTA Quarterfinals Tennis Channel
Thursday, May 18 7 a.m. ATP Quarterfinals Tennis Channel
1 p.m. ATP Quarterfinals Tennis Channel
Friday, May 19 7 a.m. WTA Semifinals Tennis Channel
1 p.m. WTA Semifinals Tennis Channel
Saturday, May 20 7 a.m. ATP Semifinals Tennis Channel
1 p.m. WTA Final Tennis Channel
Sunday, May 21 7 a.m. ATP Final Tennis Channel

How to Stream 2023 Italian Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Italian Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Tennis Channel≥ $99.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Tennis Channel

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Tennis Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Tennis Channel

Watch Swiatek vs. Sabalenka Highlights from 2023 Madrid Open

