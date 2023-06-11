How to Watch 2023 LA Pride Parade Live Online for Free Without Cable

Live from Hollywood, the Los Angeles Pride Parade is back for its 53rd year, and Hulu is once again giving its subscribers the opportunity to see Angelenos’ true colors! Hulu will once again stream KABC’s coverage of the LA Pride Parade for all subscribers. Margaret Cho will serve as the grand marshall for the 2023 parade and you can watch it on Sunday, June 11 at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About 2023 LA Pride Parade

Hollywood will once again be the home to the Los Angeles Pride Parade, and not only will there be 150,000 spectators on the streets to see the colorful cavalcade of marchers, floats, and more, but Hulu subscribers also have the opportunity to tune in from home, anywhere around the country.

Queer comedian, actor, and activist Margaret Cho is this year’s Pride Parade Icon Grand Marshal. Expect surprise celebrity guests and special presentations as KABC’s Ellen Leyva, Karl Schmid, Christiane Cordero, and Eric Resendiz present the event. Festivities start at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and will conclude at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT.

This will be the first of Hulu’s five Pride parade offerings throughout the month. The service will, for its second year, stream both the LA and New York City Pride parades and has also for the first time added Houston, San Francisco, and Chicago’s parades later this month. All five streams will be available via its “Pride Never Stops” hub, which also includes the new Hulu Original competition series “Drag Me to Dinner,” library favorites including “Schitt's Creek,” and more.

