How to Watch 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships Live Without Cable

The best young softball players in the United States are on the march toward the 2023 Little League World Series! ESPN and ESPN+ will host the 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships on Friday, July 28 starting at 11 a.m. ET. Six regional championship games will be played on Friday, and the results will determine who will play in the 2023 Little League Softball World Series! You can watch this year’s Little League Softball Regional Championships with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships

All games of the 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships will be available to stream on ESPN+.

About 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships

The Southeast Championship game from Warner Robbins, Georgia will kick off 12 straight hours of regional championship coverage on ESPN this Friday. The top young softball players from all corners of the United States will be competing, as they attempt to stamp their ticket to the 2023 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina from August 6-13. The stars of these regional championships could become the next college softball phenoms, so don’t miss a single swing of the bat!

Check out the schedule for the 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships. All games will be played Friday, July 28.

Time (ET) Regional Platform 11 a.m. Southeast Championship Game from Warner Robbins, GA ESPN, ESPN+ 1 p.m. New England Championship Game from Bristol, CT ESPN, ESPN+ 3 p.m. Central Championship Game from Whitestown, Ind. ESPN, ESPN+ 5 p.m. West Championship Game from San Bernardino, Calif. ESPN, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Championship Game from Bristol, CT ESPN, ESPN+ 9 p.m. Northwest Championship Game from San Bernardino, Calif. ESPN, ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

