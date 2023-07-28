 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN

How to Watch 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships Live Without Cable

David Satin

The best young softball players in the United States are on the march toward the 2023 Little League World Series! ESPN and ESPN+ will host the 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships on Friday, July 28 starting at 11 a.m. ET. Six regional championship games will be played on Friday, and the results will determine who will play in the 2023 Little League Softball World Series! You can watch this year’s Little League Softball Regional Championships with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships

All games of the 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships will be available to stream on ESPN+.

About 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships

The Southeast Championship game from Warner Robbins, Georgia will kick off 12 straight hours of regional championship coverage on ESPN this Friday. The top young softball players from all corners of the United States will be competing, as they attempt to stamp their ticket to the 2023 Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina from August 6-13. The stars of these regional championships could become the next college softball phenoms, so don’t miss a single swing of the bat!

Check out the schedule for the 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships. All games will be played Friday, July 28.

Time (ET) Regional Platform
11 a.m. Southeast Championship Game from Warner Robbins, GA ESPN, ESPN+
1 p.m. New England Championship Game from Bristol, CT ESPN, ESPN+
3 p.m. Central Championship Game from Whitestown, Ind. ESPN, ESPN+
5 p.m. West Championship Game from San Bernardino, Calif. ESPN, ESPN+
7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Championship Game from Bristol, CT ESPN, ESPN+
9 p.m. Northwest Championship Game from San Bernardino, Calif. ESPN, ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Little League Softball Regional Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ESPN---
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch 2023 Little League Softball Regional Highlights

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.