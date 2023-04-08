How to Watch 2023 Masters Tournament Weekend Live For Free Without Cable

The illustrious green jacket is awaiting whoever claims the winner’s spot at The Masters this year. If you’re missing out on the first two rounds of the event on Thursday and Friday, never fear; April 8 and 9 will still have plenty of Masters action available on CBS and Paramount+. The final two rounds of the tournament will be available on those platforms, so grab a subscription to Paramount+ Premium or a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM to watch!

How to Watch 2023 Masters Tournament Weekend

You can also stream The Masters weekend play with a subscription to Paramount+ Premium, the ad-free tier of the service that grants users access to a 24/7 livestream of their local CBS affiliate.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 Masters Tournament Weekend

The first two rounds of Masters coverage on Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7 will be covered exclusively by ESPN. As per usual, broadcasting duties for the illustrious tournament are split between ESPN and CBS, so the Eye Network will take over for what will hopefully be the thrilling conclusion to the competition.

Jim Nantz, in his 38th consecutive year covering the Masters, serves as host of the event for the 36th time on CBS. Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman joins Nantz as the lead analyst at the Masters for the first time. Nantz and Immelman are joined by CBS Sports’ golf team including analyst and hole announcer Ian Baker-Finch, on-course reporter Dottie Pepper, Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist, Andrew Catalon, and Amanda Renner, contributing with interviews.

Check out a full schedule of CBS and Paramount+’s coverage of the Masters Tournament Weekend below.

Date Time (ET) Coverage Platforms Saturday, April 8 3 p.m - 7 p.m. Third Round CBS, Paramount+ Sunday, April 9 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Final Round CBS, Paramount+

How to Stream 2023 Masters Tournament Weekend on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Masters Tournament Weekend using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services