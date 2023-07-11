 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 MLB All-Star Game Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

It feels like it’s only been a couple of weeks since the 2023 MLB season began, but it’s already halfway over! The MLB All-Star game typically serves as the traditional midseason break, and this year’s All-Star game will be played Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Deportes. See the top players in both leagues go head-to-head in one of America’s most beloved sporting traditions. You can see the 2023 MLB All-Star game with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 MLB All-Star Game

About 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The American League is currently riding a nine-game winning streak over the National League in All-Star games, so there’s a legacy of defeat that needs correcting on the NL side. AL sluggers like Corey Seager, Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won’t make matters any easier for National League pitchers, but they will get one reprieve: last year’s AL home-run king and New York Yankees great Aaron Judge has opted not to play in the All-Star game.

Nolan Arenado, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the rest of the NL squad have more than enough firepower to take down the AL squad this year. The All-Star game may not decide home-field advantage for the World Series as it was between 2003 and 2016, but the game is still a unique way to enjoy the sport of baseball, and see its best players taking the field at the same time.

How to Stream 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 MLB All-Star game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

Check Out Starters for Both Teams for 2023 MLB All-Star Game

