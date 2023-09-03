How to Watch 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Southern 500 Playoff Race Live For Free Without Cable

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are ready to begin! The playoffs start Sunday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. ET under the lights at Darlington Raceway on USA Network when the green flag drops on the 2023 Southern 500. Sixteen drivers will be racing their tailpipes off in order to make sure they make the first cut in the playoffs, and the rest will be competing for prize money and bragging rights! You can watch the race with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

As always, two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for the opening race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The action will be tighter than ever this week, as drivers are sure to race their hardest to secure a spot in the top 12.

That’s because the bottom four drivers in the playoff group of 16 will be eliminated after three races. Drivers will need to accrue as many points as they can before the next cutdown, or face seeing their championship pursuits end for the 2023 season. Bubba Wallace nabbed the last spot in this year’s playoffs, while William Byron currently sits atop the leaderboard.

