How to Watch 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Help a Hero 200 Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

There are still four playoff spots up for grabs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series! That’s why the 2023 Xfinity Series Help a Hero 200, which takes place Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network is so important. It’s the penultimate race of the Xfinity Series season, and you can bet there’ll be a mad dash for the final few playoff spots still available. You can watch your favorite drivers race to the finish of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Help a Hero 200

About 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Help a Hero 200

Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton, Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Sam Mayer, John Hunter Nemechek, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith are the eight drivers who have clinched a spot in the 2023 Xfinity Series playoffs. The other four are completely up for grabs. The remaining drivers with a pathway to the playoffs include Josh Berry, Sheldon Creed, Daniel Hemric, Parker Kligerman, Riley Herbst, Brandon Jones, Brett Moffitt, Kaz Grala, Parker Retzlaff, Ryan Sieg, Jeremy Clements, Anthony Alfredo, Josh Williams and Joe Graf Jr.

The Help a Hero 200 will be broadcast live from Darlington Raceway, with two-time Daytona 500 Champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte providing expert analysis at every turn. Pre and post-race studio coverage featuring Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett will also be available, so fans will know exactly where every driver sits as the playoffs approach.

How to Stream 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Help a Hero 200 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Help a Hero 200 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: USA Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250

