How to Watch 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200 at The Glen Live Without Cable

It’s that time of year again! The best drivers on the NASCAR Xfinity Series circuit will be headed to New York to the famed Watkins Glen road course, where the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. See top drivers like John Nemechek, Kyle Busch and more in action from The Glen with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen

About 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200

The race will cover 200 miles in 82 laps, live from the Watkins Glen International raceway near Watkins Glen, New York. No Xfinity Series driver is as hot currently as Sam Mayer, who has eight top-10 finishes in his last 10 races. Justin Allgaier is another name to watch in the race, as he’s finished in the top 10 seven times at this track in 11 career races.

Austin Hill and John Nemechek came into last week’s race tied atop the Xfinity Series point standings, but Hill’s top-five finish left him with an 11 point advantage and four races left in the regular season. That means Nemechek will have to have a good bounce-back race this week, though he’s historically struggled on road courses this season, with just two top-10 finishes on such tracks in 2023.

How to Stream 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: USA Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch Highlights from Last Year's Xfinity Series Race at the Glen

