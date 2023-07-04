How to Watch 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest Live For Free Without Cable

One of the most American traditions ever created is returning to ESPN2 and ESPN3! The 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest is the perfect way to celebrate July 4. The contest starts at 10:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 4 from the iconic corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues on Coney Island. You can watch every bite, dunk, bun and dog with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest

About 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest

SportsCenter anchor John Anderson will host coverage of the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest, alongside Major League Eating President Rich Shea. Men’s winner and 16-time champion Joey Chestnut downed 63 hot dogs and buns in 2022, 13 shy of his world-record 76 dogs. On the women’s side, Miki Sudo will try to defend her Mustard Yellow belt after downing 40 hot dogs and buns in 2022.

The contest will feature competitors from half a dozen countries, chowing down to celebrate American Independence Day. Well-known big-league eaters slated to compete include Michelle Lesco, Geoffrey Esper, Nick Wehry, and James Webb. Coverage of the women’s competition starts at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN3; the men’s competition begins at 12 noon ET on ESPN2.

