How to Watch 2023 National Invitation Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Without Cable

The 2023 March Madness tournament is about to begin, but what if your team didn’t make the cut? That’s always a frustrating experience, but there is an alternative for your favorite squad: the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). This year’s NIT will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+, and will feature some of the most recognizable names in college basketball, from Villanova to Vanderbilt. You can watch the entire competition with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 National Invitation Tournament

About 2023 National Invitation Tournament

ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 14-15), second round (March 18-19), quarterfinals (March 21-22), semifinals (March 28) and championship (March 30) set to air across ESPN platforms. First-round games through the quarterfinals will originate from campus sites, while the semifinals and championship games will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

One of the biggest absences from this year’s NIT will be the North Carolina Tarheels. North Carolina is usually a mainstay of postseason college basketball play, but this year the school made history by being the only preseason No. 1-ranked team not to make the March Madness tournament. Unsatisfied with missing out only on that competition, North Carolina has elected to skip the NIT as well.

Check below for a full schedule of the competition! Future matchups will be determined by the outcomes of the first round.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tues., March 14 7 p.m. Toledo at Michigan ESPN2 Hofstra at Rutgers ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Southern Miss at UAB ESPN+ 9 p.m. Villanova at No. 3 Liberty ESPN2 Yale at Vanderbilt ESPNU 9:30 p.m. Bradley at Wisconsin ESPN 11 p.m. Seton Hall at Colorado ESPN2 11 p.m. Eastern Washington at Washington State ESPNU Wed., March 15 7 p.m. UCF at No. 4 Florida ESPN2 Morehead State at Clemson ESPN+ Oklahoma State at Youngstown State ESPN+ 8 p.m. Alcorn at North Texas ESPN+ 9 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 4 Cincinnati ESPN2 Sam Houston at Santa Clara ESPN+ 10 p.m. Utah Valley at New Mexico ESPN+ 11 p.m. UC Irvine at Oregon ESPN2 Sat., March 18 Noon NIT Second Round ESPN Sun., March 19 Noon NIT Second Round ESPN2 2 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPN2 7:30 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPNU 9:30 p.m. NIT Second Round ESPNU Sat./Sun., March 18/19 TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+ TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+ TBD NIT Second Round ESPN+ Tue, March 21 7 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN 9 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN Wed., March 22 7 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2 9 p.m. NIT Quarterfinals ESPN2 Tue., March 28 7 p.m. NIT Semifinal #1 ESPN 9:30 p.m. NIT Semifinal #2 ESPN2 Thu., March 30 9:30 p.m. NIT Championship ESPN2

How to Stream 2023 National Invitation Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 National Invitation Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

All Live TV Streaming Services