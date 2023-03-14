How to Watch 2023 National Invitation Men’s Basketball Tournament Live Without Cable
The 2023 March Madness tournament is about to begin, but what if your team didn’t make the cut? That’s always a frustrating experience, but there is an alternative for your favorite squad: the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). This year’s NIT will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+, and will feature some of the most recognizable names in college basketball, from Villanova to Vanderbilt. You can watch the entire competition with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
How to Watch 2023 National Invitation Tournament
- When: Starts Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
About 2023 National Invitation Tournament
ESPN will once again be the exclusive home of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), with the first round (March 14-15), second round (March 18-19), quarterfinals (March 21-22), semifinals (March 28) and championship (March 30) set to air across ESPN platforms. First-round games through the quarterfinals will originate from campus sites, while the semifinals and championship games will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
One of the biggest absences from this year’s NIT will be the North Carolina Tarheels. North Carolina is usually a mainstay of postseason college basketball play, but this year the school made history by being the only preseason No. 1-ranked team not to make the March Madness tournament. Unsatisfied with missing out only on that competition, North Carolina has elected to skip the NIT as well.
Check below for a full schedule of the competition! Future matchups will be determined by the outcomes of the first round.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Tues., March 14
|7 p.m.
|Toledo at Michigan
|ESPN2
|Hofstra at Rutgers
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Southern Miss at UAB
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Villanova at No. 3 Liberty
|ESPN2
|Yale at Vanderbilt
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|Bradley at Wisconsin
|ESPN
|11 p.m.
|Seton Hall at Colorado
|ESPN2
|11 p.m.
|Eastern Washington at Washington State
|ESPNU
|Wed., March 15
|7 p.m.
|UCF at No. 4 Florida
|ESPN2
|Morehead State at Clemson
|ESPN+
|Oklahoma State at Youngstown State
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Alcorn at North Texas
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 4 Cincinnati
|ESPN2
|Sam Houston at Santa Clara
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Utah Valley at New Mexico
|ESPN+
|11 p.m.
|UC Irvine at Oregon
|ESPN2
|Sat., March 18
|Noon
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN
|Sun., March 19
|Noon
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPNU
|9:30 p.m.
|NIT Second Round
|ESPNU
|Sat./Sun., March 18/19
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN+
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN+
|TBD
|NIT Second Round
|ESPN+
|Tue, March 21
|7 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Wed., March 22
|7 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|NIT Quarterfinals
|ESPN2
|Tue., March 28
|7 p.m.
|NIT Semifinal #1
|ESPN
|9:30 p.m.
|NIT Semifinal #2
|ESPN2
|Thu., March 30
|9:30 p.m.
|NIT Championship
|ESPN2
How to Stream 2023 National Invitation Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 National Invitation Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|$9.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPNU
|≥ $99.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•