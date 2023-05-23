How to Watch 2023 NCAA Baseball Conference Tournaments Live Without Cable

The 2023 MLB season may be just heating up, but for college baseball tournament time is beginning! The ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC all hold their conference baseball tournaments this week, starting Tuesday, May 23. The winner of each tournament gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I baseball tournament, so the road to the Men’s College World Series starts here! You can watch the 2023 NCAA Conference Baseball tournaments with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Conference Baseball Tournaments

About 2023 NCAA Conference Baseball Tournaments

The tournaments for the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC all get started on Tuesday, May 23 or Wednesday, May 24. Check for complete details and full schedules below.

How to Watch the 2023 ACC Baseball Tournament

Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest and Coastal Division champion Virginia are the top two seeds for the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday and runs through Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

2023 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDS

Durham Bulls Athletic Park; Durham, N.C.

POOL A – #1 Wake Forest, #8 Notre Dame, #12 Pitt

– #1 Wake Forest, #8 Notre Dame, #12 Pitt POOL B – #2 Virginia, #7 North Carolina, #11 Georgia Tech

– #2 Virginia, #7 North Carolina, #11 Georgia Tech POOL C – #3 Clemson, #6 Boston College, #10 Virginia Tech

– #3 Clemson, #6 Boston College, #10 Virginia Tech POOL D – #4 Miami, #5 Duke, #9 NC State

2023 ACC Baseball Tournament Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tuesday, May 23 11 a.m. Pool Play ACC Network 3 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network 7 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network Wednesday, May 24 11 a.m. Pool Play ACC Network 3 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network 7 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network Thursday, May 25 11 a.m. Pool Play ACC Network 3 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network 7 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network Friday, May 26 11 a.m. Pool Play ACC Network 3 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network 7 p.m. Pool Play ACC Network Saturday, May 27 1 p.m. Semifinal 1 ACC Network 5 p.m. Semifinal 2 ACC Network Sunday, May 28 TBD Championship ESPN2

How to Watch the 2023 Big Ten Baseball Tournament

The 41st Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament will be held May 23-28, 2023, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha (formerly TD Ameritrade Park) in Omaha, Neb., the site of the NCAA Men’s College World Series. The Big Ten Tournament features an eight-team, six-day, double-elimination format. Every tournament game will be televised live on the Big Ten Network (BTN) and streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets, and connected devices through the FOX Sports App.

2023 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tuesday, May 23 11 a.m. Game 1: #3 Iowa vs. #6 Michigan Big Ten Network 3 p.m. Game 2: #2 Indiana vs. #7 Illinois Big Ten Network 7 p.m. Game 3: #1 Maryland vs. #8 Michigan State Big Ten Network Wednesday, May 24 3 p.m. Game 4: #4 Nebraska vs. #5 Rutgers Big Ten Network 8 p.m. Game 5: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 Big Ten Network Thursday, May 25 11 a.m. Game 6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4 Big Ten Network 3 p.m. Game 7: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 Big Ten Network 6 p.m. Game 8: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4 Big Ten Network Friday, May 26 3 p.m. Game 9: Loser G7 vs. Winner G5 Big Ten Network 8 p.m. Game 10: Loser G8 vs. Winner G6 Big Ten Network 10 a.m. Game 11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G9 Big Ten Network Saturday, May 27 2 p.m. Game 12: Winner G8 vs. Winner G10 Big Ten Network 6 p.m Game 13: If necessary Big Ten Network 10 p.m. Game 14: If necessary Big Ten Network Sunday, May 28 3 p.m. Championship Game Big Ten Network

How to Watch the 2023 Big 12 Baseball Tournament

The 2023 Big 12 Baseball Tournament is being held at the home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field, for the second consecutive season. The 2023 Championship, which takes place May 24-28, is the fourth time Arlington has served as host, joining 2002, 2004, and the inaugural event at Globe Life Field in 2022.

2023 Big 12 Baseball Tournament Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wednesday, May 24 10 a.m. Game 1 – No. 4 TCU vs. No. 5 Kansas State ESPNU 1:30 p.m. Game 2 – No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Kansas ESPN+ 5 p.m. Game 3 – No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Game 4 – No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Texas Tech ESPN+ Thursday, May 25 10 a.m. Game 5 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 9 a.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+ ESPN+ 1:30 a.m. Game 6 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 12:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+ ESPN+ 5 p.m. Game 7 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner ESPNU 8:30 p.m. Game 8 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner ESPNU Friday, May 26 4 p.m. Game 9: Loser G7 vs. Winner G5 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Game 10: Loser G8 vs. Winner G6 ESPN+ Saturday, May 27 10 a.m. Game 11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G9 ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Game 12: Winner G8 vs. Winner G10 ESPN+ 5 p.m. Game 13: If necessary ESPN+ 5 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Game 14: If necessary ESPN+ Sunday, May 28 6 p.m. Championship Game ESPNU

How to Watch 2023 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament

It came down to the final game of the regular season, but the bracket for the 2023 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament is set with Stanford claiming the No. 1 seed for a second straight year. The second annual tournament gets underway on Tuesday, May 23 at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz.

2023 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Tuesday, May 23 1 p.m. Game 1: #8 seed Arizona vs. #5 seed Arizona State Pac-12 Network 5:30 p.m. Game 2: #7 seed UCLA vs. #4 seed USC Pac-12 Network 8 p.m. Game 3: #9 seed California vs. #6 seed Oregon Pac-12 Network Wednesday, May 24 1 p.m. Game 4: #2 seed Oregon State vs. #8 seed Arizona Pac-12 Network 5:30 p.m. Game 5: #3 seed Washington vs. #7 seed UCLA Pac-12 Network 8 p.m. Game 6: #1 seed Stanford vs. #9 seed California Pac-12 Network Thursday, May 25 1 p.m. Game 7: #5 seed Arizona State vs. #2 seed Oregon State Pac-12 Network 5:30 p.m. Game 8: #4 seed USC vs. #3 seed Washington Pac-12 Network 8 p.m. Game 9: #6 seed Oregon vs. #1 seed Stanford Pac-12 Network Friday, May 25 5:30 p.m. Game 10: TBD vs. TBD Pac-12 Network 10 p.m. Game 11: TBD vs. TBD Pac-12 Network Saturday, May 27 10:00 p.m. Game 12: Pac-12 Championship Game ESPNU

How to Watch the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament

The Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in the south-Birmingham city of Hoover, Ala., May 23-28.

The 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament will continue to feature 12 teams and will remain set to begin on Tuesday, May 23. Seeds 5-12 will meet in a single elimination format on the opening day of the tournament, followed by traditional double-elimination play Wednesday-Friday. The tournament will return to single-elimination play on Saturday. A total of 17 games will be played throughout the tournament.

2023 SEC Baseball Tournament Schedule

DATE Time (ET) Matchup NETWORK Tuesday, May 23 10:30 a.m. Game 1: #6 South Carolina vs. #11 Georgia SEC Network TBD Game 2: #7 Tennessee vs. #10 Texas A&M SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Game 3: #8 Kentucky vs. #9 Alabama SEC Network TBD Game 4: #5 Auburn vs. #12 Missouri SEC Network Wednesday, May 24 10:30 a.m. Game 5: #3 LSU vs. Winner Game 1 SEC Network TBD Game 6: #2 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 2 SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Game 7: #1 Florida vs. Winner Game 3 SEC Network TBD Game 8: #4 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 4 SEC Network Thursday, May 25 10:30 a.m. Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 SEC Network TBD Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 SEC Network 5:30 p.m. Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 SEC Network TBD Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 SEC Network Friday, May 26 4:00 p.m. Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 SEC Network TBD Game 14: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 12 SEC Network Saturday, May 27 1 p.m. Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 SEC Network TBD Game 16: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 SEC Network Sunday, May 28 3 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Conference Baseball Tournaments on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Conference Baseball Tournaments using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

