How to Watch 2023 NCAA Baseball Conference Tournaments Live Without Cable
The 2023 MLB season may be just heating up, but for college baseball tournament time is beginning! The ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC all hold their conference baseball tournaments this week, starting Tuesday, May 23. The winner of each tournament gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I baseball tournament, so the road to the Men’s College World Series starts here! You can watch the 2023 NCAA Conference Baseball tournaments with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
How to Watch 2023 Conference Baseball Tournaments
- When: Starts Tuesday, May 23 at 11 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, SEC Network
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
About 2023 NCAA Conference Baseball Tournaments
The tournaments for the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, and SEC all get started on Tuesday, May 23 or Wednesday, May 24. Check for complete details and full schedules below.
How to Watch the 2023 ACC Baseball Tournament
Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest and Coastal Division champion Virginia are the top two seeds for the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday and runs through Sunday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.
2023 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDS
Durham Bulls Athletic Park; Durham, N.C.
- POOL A – #1 Wake Forest, #8 Notre Dame, #12 Pitt
- POOL B – #2 Virginia, #7 North Carolina, #11 Georgia Tech
- POOL C – #3 Clemson, #6 Boston College, #10 Virginia Tech
- POOL D – #4 Miami, #5 Duke, #9 NC State
2023 ACC Baseball Tournament Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Tuesday, May 23
|11 a.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|Wednesday, May 24
|11 a.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|Thursday, May 25
|11 a.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|Friday, May 26
|11 a.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|3 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|7 p.m.
|Pool Play
|ACC Network
|Saturday, May 27
|1 p.m.
|Semifinal 1
|ACC Network
|5 p.m.
|Semifinal 2
|ACC Network
|Sunday, May 28
|TBD
|Championship
|ESPN2
How to Watch the 2023 Big Ten Baseball Tournament
The 41st Big Ten Conference Baseball Tournament will be held May 23-28, 2023, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha (formerly TD Ameritrade Park) in Omaha, Neb., the site of the NCAA Men’s College World Series. The Big Ten Tournament features an eight-team, six-day, double-elimination format. Every tournament game will be televised live on the Big Ten Network (BTN) and streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets, and connected devices through the FOX Sports App.
2023 Big Ten Baseball Tournament Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Tuesday, May 23
|11 a.m.
|Game 1: #3 Iowa vs. #6 Michigan
|Big Ten Network
|3 p.m.
|Game 2: #2 Indiana vs. #7 Illinois
|Big Ten Network
|7 p.m.
|Game 3: #1 Maryland vs. #8 Michigan State
|Big Ten Network
|Wednesday, May 24
|3 p.m.
|Game 4: #4 Nebraska vs. #5 Rutgers
|Big Ten Network
|8 p.m.
|Game 5: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2
|Big Ten Network
|Thursday, May 25
|11 a.m.
|Game 6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G4
|Big Ten Network
|3 p.m.
|Game 7: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2
|Big Ten Network
|6 p.m.
|Game 8: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4
|Big Ten Network
|Friday, May 26
|3 p.m.
|Game 9: Loser G7 vs. Winner G5
|Big Ten Network
|8 p.m.
|Game 10: Loser G8 vs. Winner G6
|Big Ten Network
|10 a.m.
|Game 11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G9
|Big Ten Network
|Saturday, May 27
|2 p.m.
|Game 12: Winner G8 vs. Winner G10
|Big Ten Network
|6 p.m
|Game 13: If necessary
|Big Ten Network
|10 p.m.
|Game 14: If necessary
|Big Ten Network
|Sunday, May 28
|3 p.m.
|Championship Game
|Big Ten Network
How to Watch the 2023 Big 12 Baseball Tournament
The 2023 Big 12 Baseball Tournament is being held at the home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field, for the second consecutive season. The 2023 Championship, which takes place May 24-28, is the fourth time Arlington has served as host, joining 2002, 2004, and the inaugural event at Globe Life Field in 2022.
2023 Big 12 Baseball Tournament Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wednesday, May 24
|10 a.m.
|Game 1 – No. 4 TCU vs. No. 5 Kansas State
|ESPNU
|1:30 p.m.
|Game 2 – No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Kansas
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Game 3 – No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Oklahoma
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 4 – No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Texas Tech
|ESPN+
|Thursday, May 25
|10 a.m.
|Game 5 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 9 a.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|ESPN+
|1:30 a.m.
|Game 6 – Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 12:30 p.m. – Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Game 7 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
|ESPNU
|8:30 p.m.
|Game 8 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner
|ESPNU
|Friday, May 26
|4 p.m.
|Game 9: Loser G7 vs. Winner G5
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Game 10: Loser G8 vs. Winner G6
|ESPN+
|Saturday, May 27
|10 a.m.
|Game 11: Winner G7 vs. Winner G9
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Game 12: Winner G8 vs. Winner G10
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Game 13: If necessary
|ESPN+
|5 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.
|Game 14: If necessary
|ESPN+
|Sunday, May 28
|6 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPNU
How to Watch 2023 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament
It came down to the final game of the regular season, but the bracket for the 2023 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament is set with Stanford claiming the No. 1 seed for a second straight year. The second annual tournament gets underway on Tuesday, May 23 at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz.
2023 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Tuesday, May 23
|1 p.m.
|Game 1: #8 seed Arizona vs. #5 seed Arizona State
|Pac-12 Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Game 2: #7 seed UCLA vs. #4 seed USC
|Pac-12 Network
|8 p.m.
|Game 3: #9 seed California vs. #6 seed Oregon
|Pac-12 Network
|Wednesday, May 24
|1 p.m.
|Game 4: #2 seed Oregon State vs. #8 seed Arizona
|Pac-12 Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Game 5: #3 seed Washington vs. #7 seed UCLA
|Pac-12 Network
|8 p.m.
|Game 6: #1 seed Stanford vs. #9 seed California
|Pac-12 Network
|Thursday, May 25
|1 p.m.
|Game 7: #5 seed Arizona State vs. #2 seed Oregon State
|Pac-12 Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Game 8: #4 seed USC vs. #3 seed Washington
|Pac-12 Network
|8 p.m.
|Game 9: #6 seed Oregon vs. #1 seed Stanford
|Pac-12 Network
|Friday, May 25
|5:30 p.m.
|Game 10: TBD vs. TBD
|Pac-12 Network
|10 p.m.
|Game 11: TBD vs. TBD
|Pac-12 Network
|Saturday, May 27
|10:00 p.m.
|Game 12: Pac-12 Championship Game
|ESPNU
How to Watch the 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament
The Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in the south-Birmingham city of Hoover, Ala., May 23-28.
The 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament will continue to feature 12 teams and will remain set to begin on Tuesday, May 23. Seeds 5-12 will meet in a single elimination format on the opening day of the tournament, followed by traditional double-elimination play Wednesday-Friday. The tournament will return to single-elimination play on Saturday. A total of 17 games will be played throughout the tournament.
2023 SEC Baseball Tournament Schedule
|DATE
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|NETWORK
|Tuesday, May 23
|10:30 a.m.
|Game 1: #6 South Carolina vs. #11 Georgia
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 2: #7 Tennessee vs. #10 Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Game 3: #8 Kentucky vs. #9 Alabama
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 4: #5 Auburn vs. #12 Missouri
|SEC Network
|Wednesday, May 24
|10:30 a.m.
|Game 5: #3 LSU vs. Winner Game 1
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 6: #2 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 2
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Game 7: #1 Florida vs. Winner Game 3
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 8: #4 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 4
|SEC Network
|Thursday, May 25
|10:30 a.m.
|Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 10: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8
|SEC Network
|5:30 p.m.
|Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8
|SEC Network
|Friday, May 26
|4:00 p.m.
|Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 14: Winner Game 10 vs. Loser Game 12
|SEC Network
|Saturday, May 27
|1 p.m.
|Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11
|SEC Network
|TBD
|Game 16: Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12
|SEC Network
|Sunday, May 28
|3 p.m.
|Championship Game
|ESPN2
How to Stream 2023 NCAA Conference Baseball Tournaments on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Conference Baseball Tournaments using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, Fubo, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|GET $10 OFF
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$9.99
|ACC Network
|≥ $99.99
|•
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPNU
|≥ $99.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Big Ten Network
|≥ $99.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^
$11
|•
|-
|Pac-12 Network
|-
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$11
|^
$11
|-
|-
|SEC Network
|≥ $99.99
|•
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $55
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $15 Sports Extra
Includes: ACC Network, ESPNU, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network
Price: $85.98
Includes: ACC Network, ESPN2, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network + 25 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network
Price: $99.99
Includes: ACC Network, ESPN2, ESPNU, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels
Price: $69.99
Includes: ACC Network, ESPN2, ESPNU, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network + 33 Top Cable Channels
Price: $72.99
Includes: ACC Network, ESPN2, ESPNU, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels