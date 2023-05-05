 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 college lacrosse season is nearly over, but some of the most exciting games of the season have yet to be played. That’s because the Men’s and Women’s lacrosse Championships are still to come! The championship games take place this weekend, between Friday, May 5 and Sunday, May 7 on ESPN+ as well as ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPNU. You can watch them with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships

All games of the 2023 Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships are available on ESPN+. Some will also be simulcast on ESPN broadcast channels.

About 2023 Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships

Some of the top players in the country will gather this weekend, as conferences like the A-10, America East, ASUN, NEC, and more convene to play their championship games. Teams like Princeton, Yale, Marist, Siena, Vermont, and more will be vying for the right to be named conference champions. Check below for a full schedule of the weekend’s games.

2023 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championships

Date Time (ET) Event Platform
Friday, May 5 12 noon & 3:30 p.m. A-10 Conference Semifinals ESPN+
12 noon & 3 p.m. MAAC Semifinals ESPN+
1 p.m. & 4 p.m. America East Semifinals ESPN+
4 p.m. & 7 p.m. Big South Semifinals ESPN+
4 p.m. & 7 p.m. Ivy League Semifinals ESPN+
Saturday, May 6 12 noon The American Conference Championship ESPN+
1 p.m. ASUN Championship ESPN+
1 p.m. NEC Championship ESPN3
Sunday, May 7 10 a.m. America East Championship ESPNU, ESPN+
12 noon A-10 Championship ESPN+
12 noon Big South Championship ESPN+
12 noon Ivy League Championship ESPN+
12 noon MAAC Championship ESPN+

2023 Men’s Lacrosse Championships

Date Time (ET) Event Platform
Friday, May 5 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. ASUN Semifinals ESPN+
6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. Ivy League Semifinals ESPNU, ESPN+
Saturday, May 6 11 a.m. MAAC Championship ESPNU, ESPN+
12 noon A-10 Championship ESPN+
1 p.m. America East Championship ESPNU
Sunday, May 7 12 noon Ivy League Championship ESPN2, ESPN+
1 p.m. ASUN Championship [ESPN+ $

How to Stream 2023 Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ESPN+-------
ESPN3---
ESPNU≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		--
ESPN2---

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN3 and ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ESPN3, ESPNU, and ESPN2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3, ESPNU, and ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN3 and ESPN2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN3, ESPNU, and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Watch Highlights of Yale Lacrosse vs. UPenn

