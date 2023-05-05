How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships Live Without Cable
The 2023 college lacrosse season is nearly over, but some of the most exciting games of the season have yet to be played. That’s because the Men’s and Women’s lacrosse Championships are still to come! The championship games take place this weekend, between Friday, May 5 and Sunday, May 7 on ESPN+ as well as ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPNU. You can watch them with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
How to Watch 2023 Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships
- When: Starts Friday, May 5 at 12 noon
- TV: ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
All games of the 2023 Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships are available on ESPN+. Some will also be simulcast on ESPN broadcast channels.
About 2023 Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships
Some of the top players in the country will gather this weekend, as conferences like the A-10, America East, ASUN, NEC, and more convene to play their championship games. Teams like Princeton, Yale, Marist, Siena, Vermont, and more will be vying for the right to be named conference champions. Check below for a full schedule of the weekend’s games.
2023 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championships
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Friday, May 5
|12 noon & 3:30 p.m.
|A-10 Conference Semifinals
|ESPN+
|12 noon & 3 p.m.
|MAAC Semifinals
|ESPN+
|1 p.m. & 4 p.m.
|America East Semifinals
|ESPN+
|4 p.m. & 7 p.m.
|Big South Semifinals
|ESPN+
|4 p.m. & 7 p.m.
|Ivy League Semifinals
|ESPN+
|Saturday, May 6
|12 noon
|The American Conference Championship
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|ASUN Championship
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|NEC Championship
|ESPN3
|Sunday, May 7
|10 a.m.
|America East Championship
|ESPNU, ESPN+
|12 noon
|A-10 Championship
|ESPN+
|12 noon
|Big South Championship
|ESPN+
|12 noon
|Ivy League Championship
|ESPN+
|12 noon
|MAAC Championship
|ESPN+
2023 Men’s Lacrosse Championships
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Friday, May 5
|1 p.m. & 4 p.m.
|ASUN Semifinals
|ESPN+
|6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.
|Ivy League Semifinals
|ESPNU, ESPN+
|Saturday, May 6
|11 a.m.
|MAAC Championship
|ESPNU, ESPN+
|12 noon
|A-10 Championship
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|America East Championship
|ESPNU
|Sunday, May 7
|12 noon
|Ivy League Championship
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|ASUN Championship
|[ESPN+ $
How to Stream 2023 Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$9.99
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN3
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ESPNU
|≥ $99.99
|^
$8
|•
|-
|^
$11
|-
|•
|-
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-