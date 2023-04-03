 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
CBS Paramount Plus

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, San Diego State vs. UConn, Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

Where once there were 68, now just two remain. This year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is coming to a close Monday, April 3 on CBS with the national championship game. This year’s contest will pit San Diego State against the University of Connecticut, with all the prestige of a national title on the line. March Madness is almost over, but the best game of all has yet to be played. You can see it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game

You can also watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s National Championship with a subscription to Paramount+ Premium, which offers 24/7 access to a feed of your local CBS station.

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game

Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and reporter Tracy Wolfson will call this year’s national championship game from Houston. This will mark Nantz’s 32nd and last Final Four as lead play-by-player announcer, a chair in which he has sat since 1991. This year will be Nantz’s 37th overall NCAA Tournament, after coming on as a studio host from 1986-1990.

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS + 25 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Keys to Win for Every Team in NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.