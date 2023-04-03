How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, San Diego State vs. UConn, Live for Free Without Cable

Where once there were 68, now just two remain. This year’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is coming to a close Monday, April 3 on CBS with the national championship game. This year’s contest will pit San Diego State against the University of Connecticut, with all the prestige of a national title on the line. March Madness is almost over, but the best game of all has yet to be played. You can see it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game

When: Monday, April 3 at 9:20 p.m. ET

Monday, April 3 at 9:20 p.m. ET TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can also watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s National Championship with a subscription to Paramount+ Premium, which offers 24/7 access to a feed of your local CBS station.

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game

Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and reporter Tracy Wolfson will call this year’s national championship game from Houston. This will mark Nantz’s 32nd and last Final Four as lead play-by-player announcer, a chair in which he has sat since 1991. This year will be Nantz’s 37th overall NCAA Tournament, after coming on as a studio host from 1986-1990.

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship Game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

