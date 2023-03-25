How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight Live For Free Without Cable

It seems like the 2023 NCAA March Madness tournament just started, but the competition has already come down to its quarterfinal round. That round is aptly named the Elite Eight, because all eight teams left standing have been battle tested by the rigors of the tournament. These teams will face each other starting Saturday, March 25 on CBS and TBS, with spots in the Final Four up for grabs. You can watch all the Elite Eight action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Elite 8

From a field 68 teams at the beginning of the March Madness tournament, only eight remain. The teams still alive for the national title are No. 6 Creighton, No. 9 Florida Atlantic, No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 3 Kansas State, No. 5 Miami, No. 5 San Diego State, No. 2 Texas, and No. 4 UConn, and each is hungry for a spot in the Final Four.

Perhaps no team in the tournament has had a more storied run than Florida Atlantic. The No. 9 seed has taken down bluebloods and Cinderella candidates alike, having beaten Tennessee and March Madness darling Farleigh Dickinson to get to this spot in the Elite 8. They surely won’t be intimidated by Kansas State, despite the fact that the Wildcats are a perennial championship contender.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Saturday, March 25 6:09 p.m. (3) Kansas State vs. (9) Florida Atlantic TBS 8:49 p.m. (3) Gonzaga vs. (4) UConn TBS Sunday, March 26 2:20 p.m. No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 5 San Diego State CBS 5:05 p.m. No. 5 Miami vs. No. 2 Texas CBS

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Elite 8 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Elite 8 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo, and Paramount Plus.

