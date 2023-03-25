 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
CBS TBS

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

It seems like the 2023 NCAA March Madness tournament just started, but the competition has already come down to its quarterfinal round. That round is aptly named the Elite Eight, because all eight teams left standing have been battle tested by the rigors of the tournament. These teams will face each other starting Saturday, March 25 on CBS and TBS, with spots in the Final Four up for grabs. You can watch all the Elite Eight action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Elite 8

From a field 68 teams at the beginning of the March Madness tournament, only eight remain. The teams still alive for the national title are No. 6 Creighton, No. 9 Florida Atlantic, No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 3 Kansas State, No. 5 Miami, No. 5 San Diego State, No. 2 Texas, and No. 4 UConn, and each is hungry for a spot in the Final Four.

Perhaps no team in the tournament has had a more storied run than Florida Atlantic. The No. 9 seed has taken down bluebloods and Cinderella candidates alike, having beaten Tennessee and March Madness darling Farleigh Dickinson to get to this spot in the Elite 8. They surely won’t be intimidated by Kansas State, despite the fact that the Wildcats are a perennial championship contender.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Saturday, March 25 6:09 p.m. (3) Kansas State vs. (9) Florida Atlantic TBS
8:49 p.m. (3) Gonzaga vs. (4) UConn TBS
Sunday, March 26 2:20 p.m. No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 5 San Diego State CBS
5:05 p.m. No. 5 Miami vs. No. 2 Texas CBS

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Elite 8 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Elite 8 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo, and Paramount Plus.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$4.99
CBS---$9.99
TBS---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS and TBS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS and TBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS and TBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TBS + 15 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS + 25 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

Watch Highlights of FAU's Upset of Tennessee in Sweet 16

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.