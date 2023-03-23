 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship Tournament Live Without Cable

David Satin

The attention of the sports-viewing world may be stuck on the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament for now, but if that isn’t enough to slake your thirst for competition, good news! The 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship tournament begins Thursday, March 23 on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, and ESPNU. The tournament will pit top college hockey teams in the country against each other to determine this year’s national champion. You can watch every game of the competition with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship Tournament

About 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship Tournament

The road to the men’s Frozen Four begins on Thursday, March 23, with first-round games from the Manchester Regional and Fargo Regional and continues on Friday, March 24, in Bridgeport and Allentown. Regional finals will take place on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26. Minnesota enters the tournament as the top-seeded team along with Quinnipiac, Michigan, and Denver, who looks to defend its 2022 title.

The puck drops for the men’s Frozen Four with the semifinal games on Thursday, April 6, at 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+) with Barry Melrose joining John Buccigross and Colby Cohen on the call for the early semifinal game and title game. The 2022-23 season concludes with the championship game on Saturday, April 8, from Amalie Arena. All games of the tournament will be available on ESPN+ as well as linear TV. Check out the full schedule below!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform
Thu., March 23 2 p.m. Western Michigan vs Boston University ESPN2, ESPN+
5 p.m. Minnesota State vs St. Cloud State ESPNU, ESPN+
5:30 p.m. Cornell vs Denver ESPNEWS, ESPN+
9 p.m. Canisius vs Minnesota ESPN2, ESPN+
Fri., March 24 2 p.m. Ohio State vs Harvard ESPNU, ESPN+
5 p.m. Michigan Tech vs Penn State ESPNU, ESPN+
5:30 p.m. Merrimack vs Quinnipiac ESPNEWS, ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Colgate vs Michigan ESPNU, ESPN+
Sat., March 25 4 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Manchester Regional Finals ESPNU, ESPN+
6:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Fargo Regional Finals ESPNU, ESPN+
Sun., March 26 4 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Bridgeport Regional Finals ESPN2, ESPN+
6:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship – Allentown Regional Finals ESPN2, ESPN+
Thu., April 6 5 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four ESPN2, ESPN+
8:30 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey Frozen Four ESPN2, ESPN+
Sat., April 8 8 p.m. NCAA Men’s Hockey National Championship ESPN2, ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Championship Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ESPN2---
ESPNU≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		--
ESPNEWS≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		--
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU and ESPNEWS

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU and ESPNEWS

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPNEWS + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Watch 2023 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship Selection Show

