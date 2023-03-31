 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four Live Without Cable

David Satin

From a field of 68 teams, now only four remain. The 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball tournament is down to its Final Four teams: Iowa, LSU, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. The Women’s Final Four will take place Friday, March 31 on ESPN and ESPN+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. Only two will survive to face off for a national championship, but which two can keep running the gauntlet, and which two will be sent home? Find out by watching with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four

About 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four

The Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves in just their second Final Four in the school’s history. The team is led by Caitlin Clark, who ESPN has named the top player remaining overall in the women’s basketball tournament. Clark scored a 41-point triple double in Iowa’s regionals win over Louisville.

To make it to the championship game, however, they’ll have to take down Aliyah Boston and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Boston was the Most Outstanding Player of last year’s Final Four, and led South Carolina to a victory after trailing Maryland in the Greenville 1 Regional final.

The other matchup will see LSU take on Virginia Tech. LSU is led by Angel Reese, the second-best player left in the tournament. Reese leads all Power 5 conference players in rebounds, and despite not scoring at the level analysts are used to, she has LSU humming right along this year.

But the Hokies are no slouch, and Georgia Amoore seems determined to lead Virginia Tech to the championship contest. Amoore has 20 three-point makes through her first four NCAA tournament games, which is tied for the most of any player since 2000.

Check out the full TV schedule of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four below.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Friday, March 31 7 p.m. Iowa vs. South Carolina ESPN, ESPN+
9 p.m. LSU vs. Virginia Tech ESPN, ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Watch Highlights of Virginia Tech's Win Over Tennessee in 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

