Newsletter
How to Watch 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game, Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes Live for Free Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The NHL’s Stadium Series returns with a thrilling contest between Metropolitan Division foes, as the Washington Capitals travel to Carter-Finley Stadium to take on the Carolina Hurricanes outdoors on ABC and ESPN+. This weekend’s Stadium Series matchup will also be Carolina’s first outdoor game, so you know the Canes faithful will have the home of NC State rocking. The 2023 Stadium Series airs this Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch the action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Stadium Series: Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

You can also watch the NFL Stadium Series Game on Saturday on ESPN+.

While Sling TV is our top choice for a live TV streaming service because of its 50% off your first-month deal, if you just want to watch the 2023 NHL stadium Series, DIRECTV STREAM offers a five-day free trail.

About the 2023 Stadium Series

As ESPN’s first outdoor NHL game, the company is going all out for this Metropolitan Division showdown between the division-leading Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals. Emanating live from Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh, we’ll see Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Capitals face off against Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas, and the red-hot Hurricanes. Carolina is currently the leader of the Metropolitan Division and just seven points away from the Bruins for the highest point total in the league.

Along with a traditional broadcast, the Stadium Series will also offer a unique “All-12” alternate presentation featuring aerial coverage using the Supracam to fly across the entire length of the stadium to showcase all 12 players on the ice at one time during play, exclusively available on ESPN+. You’ll still get to hear Sean McDonough on play-by-play, Ray Ferraro providing color commentary, and Emily Kaplan, Kevin Weekes, and Marty Smith providing on-ice reporting.

How to Stream the 2023 Stadium Series - Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Stadium Series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC + 25 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Stadium Series Travel Vlog with Anna Dua | Raleigh, North Carolina

