How to Watch 2023 NHL Winter Classic, Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, Live for Free Without Cable

The 2023 NHL Winter Classic is getting ready for puck drop on Monday, Jan. 2 on TNT at 2 p.m. ET. The Winter Classic series features two teams in retro jerseys duking it out in a converted, open-air stadium. This year’s matchup will feature Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins traveling to Fenway Park to take on Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins. It’s one of the coolest traditions in hockey (pun intended), and you can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch 2023 NHL Winter Classic

When: Monday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. ET

About 2023 NHL Winter Classic

The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic is expected to be the first outdoor game to feature three 1,000-point scorers, in Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and Penguins teammates Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. This will be the second time the Winter Classic has been played from Fenway Park, the first coming in 2010.

Bruins legend Bobby Orr will be on hand to perform the ceremonial first puck drop at the game, and the Black Keys are set to perform during the first intermission. If that isn’t enough razzle-dazzle to bring viewers to the game, the Bruins’ play on the ice so far this season should be ample reason to tune in. The Bruins boast the best record in the NHL, with 28 wins against just four losses. The Penguins sit at a respectable 19-10, but would surely love to pick up some bragging rights by beating Boston in its own backyard.

How to Stream 2023 NHL Winter Classic on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

