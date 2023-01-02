 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
TNT

How to Watch 2023 NHL Winter Classic, Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 NHL Winter Classic is getting ready for puck drop on Monday, Jan. 2 on TNT at 2 p.m. ET. The Winter Classic series features two teams in retro jerseys duking it out in a converted, open-air stadium. This year’s matchup will feature Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins traveling to Fenway Park to take on Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins. It’s one of the coolest traditions in hockey (pun intended), and you can watch it with a Subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch 2023 NHL Winter Classic

About 2023 NHL Winter Classic

The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic is expected to be the first outdoor game to feature three 1,000-point scorers, in Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and Penguins teammates Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. This will be the second time the Winter Classic has been played from Fenway Park, the first coming in 2010.

Bruins legend Bobby Orr will be on hand to perform the ceremonial first puck drop at the game, and the Black Keys are set to perform during the first intermission. If that isn’t enough razzle-dazzle to bring viewers to the game, the Bruins’ play on the ice so far this season should be ample reason to tune in. The Bruins boast the best record in the NHL, with 28 wins against just four losses. The Penguins sit at a respectable 19-10, but would surely love to pick up some bragging rights by beating Boston in its own backyard.

How to Stream 2023 NHL Winter Classic on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NHL Winter Classic using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. TNT is not available on fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Preview the Bruins' Retro Jerseys for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.