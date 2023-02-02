 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The PGA Tour season continues this week, from the sunny shores of Pebble Beach, California. The best players on the circuit will converge on Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Club beginning Thursday, Feb. 2 on the Golf Channel. Coverage will continue until Sunday, Feb. 5, and span across all three pristine courses. There are plenty of ways to watch the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but the best is with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

About 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA TOUR season continues this week with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am played across three courses in Pebble Beach, Calif., for the first three rounds of the event. Celebrities will also participate and play a round at each course Thursday-Saturday. Following the cut, Sunday’s final round will be held at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

There are several ways to watch coverage of the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. ESPN+ will have the most comprehensive coverage, with their main feed beginning at 11:30 a.m. each day. There will be four feeds available: the main feed; a marquee group feed that shows every shot from every player in the group; a Featured Holes stream with exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes; and the Featured Groups feed; and the traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

Check out the full coverage schedule on ESPN+:

Sunday’s schedule will be similar to Saturday’s, but will be set in stone once pairings are determined following Saturday’s third round.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage
Thursday, Feb. 2 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field
12:15 p.m. Marquee Group Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen) / Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts)
Featured Groups Davis Riley (Josh Kroenke) / Wesley Bryan (Alex Smith)

Justin Rose (James Gorman) / Chad Ramey (Greg Penner)
Featured Holes Nos. 5, 7, 12, 17 | Par 3
3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen) / Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts)
Featured Group 2 Justin Rose (James Gorman) / Chad Ramey (Greg Penner)
Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3
No. 17 | Par 3
Friday, Feb. 3 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field
Marquee Group Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen) / Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts)
12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 7, 12, 17 | Par 3
12:30 p.m. Featured Groups Kevin Streelman (Larry Fitzgerald Jr.) / Webb Simpson (Nate Bargatze)

Harry Higgs (Fred Perpall) / Dylan Wu (Jerry Tarde)
3 p.m. Featured Group 1 Jordan Spieth (Jake Owen) / Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts)
Featured Group 2 Kevin Streelman (Larry Fitzgerald Jr.) / Webb Simpson (Nate Bargatze)
Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3
No. 17 | Par 3
Saturday, Feb. 4 11:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field
12:15 p.m. Featured Holes Nos. 5, 7, 12, 17 | Par 3
1 p.m. Featured Group 1 Viktor Hovland (Brian Niccol) / Danny Willett (Jimmy Dunne)Jordan
Featured Group 2 Spieth (Jake Owen) / Ryan Palmer (Brian Roberts)
Featured Holes No. 7 | Par 3
No. 17 | Par 3

Golf Channel and Peacock will also offer daily coverage of the 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Check the full schedule for the Golf Channel and Peacock below!

Day Time (ET) Platforms
Thursday, Feb. 2 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Golf Channel, Peacock
Friday,Feb. 3 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Golf Channel, Peacock
Saturday, Feb. 4 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Golf Channel, Peacock
Sunday, Feb. 5 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Golf Channel, Peacock

How to Stream 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$74.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Golf Channel≥ $99.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Golf Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $74.99
Includes: Golf Channel + 25 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Golf Channel + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Golf Channel + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch Jordan Spieth Share His Thoughts on 2023 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

