How to Watch 2023 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational Live Without Cable

David Satin

One of the most illustrious golf tournaments on the PGA schedule is getting set to air this weekend! The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational starts Thursday, March 2 and runs through Sunday, March 5. There are a bunch of ways to watch this one; coverage will be available on ESPN, ESPN+, Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock, and even Hulu. Different services and networks will feature different coverage of the tournament, so check below to see what will be on when and where, and watch it all with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational

About 2023 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard this week is the second stop on the PGA TOUR’s annual Florida Swing. This year’s star-studded field features 43 of the top 50 players in the Official Golf Ranking teeing it up at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, including defending event champion and World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler, World No. 1 Jon Rahm, World No. 3 Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Spieth.

NBC/Peacock/Golf Channel will offer 19 total hours of coverage, and ESPN/ESPN+ will give fans even more. All of Thursday’s action from the Arnold Palmer Invitational will also be available to stream via Hulu. ESPN has not released a schedule for Saturday and Sunday, as it will be determined after pairings are announced following the second and third rounds, respectively. It will be similar to the schedule on Thursday and Friday, however.

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Action Network
Thursday, March 2 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu
7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 2, 14, 17 | Par 3

No. 6 | Par 5		 ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu
7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick


ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa		 ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu
7:45 a.m. Featured Groups Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns

Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa
Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose		 ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu
2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu
Featured Group 2 Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu
Featured Holes No. 6 | Par 5 ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu
No. 17 | Par 3 ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu
2 p.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Golf Channel, Peacock
Friday, March 3 7 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field ESPN, ESPN+
7:15 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 2, 14, 17 | Par 3

No. 6 | Par 5		 ESPN, ESPN+
7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa


ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick		 ESPN, ESPN+
7:45 a.m. Featured Groups Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:
Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns
Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland		 ESPN, ESPN+
2 p.m. Featured Group 1 Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns ESPN, ESPN+
Featured Group 2 Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick ESPN, ESPN+
Featured Holes No. 6 | Par 5 ESPN, ESPN+
No. 17 | Par 3 ESPN, ESPN+
2 p.m. Main Feed Best action across tournament field Golf Channel, Peacock
Saturday, March 4 12:30 p.m. Main Feed Best action across tournament field Golf Channel, Peacock
2:30 p.m. Main Feed Best action across tournament field NBC, Peacock
Sunday, March 5 12:30 p.m. Main Feed Best action across tournament field Golf Channel, Peacock
2:30 p.m. Main Feed Best action across tournament field NBC, Peacock

How to Stream 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $55
Includes: ESPN and NBC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ESPN, Golf Channel, and NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, Golf Channel, and NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN, Golf Channel, and NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN, Golf Channel, and NBC + 31 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Preview the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational

